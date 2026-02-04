Esports programs to collaborate

The Scranton State School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and Abington Heights High School play video games.

Students and staff from the Hybrid Esports program offered at The Scranton State School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and Abington Heights High School will host a community game event.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 15 at The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Road, South Abington Township. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

Online pre-registration is required to compete in the tournament. There is a limit of 20 teams per division and per game title. The cost is $20 per game and $30 for both game title tournaments. Visitors can watch for free.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” will be played from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will be played from 3 to 5 p.m.

“This tournament is designed to promote family engagement and awareness while encouraging participation at all levels in the esports program offered by the two schools,” said Doug Boersma, dean of students and esports director for The Scranton State School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

The event will have three age-group tiers for competing teams.

• Elementary division: Students in grades 2-5. Parents can team up with their student for this division. This emphasizes the importance of parental awareness, involvement, and support in the online environment.

• Middle school division: Students in grades 6-8. They will focus on communication and collaboration. These students can partner with a classmate or parent.

• Open division: Students in grades 9-12. They can pair with a classmate, younger sibling, parent, or college student for maximum competition intensity.

Older students cannot compete at lower levels.

Raffles, door prizes, and concessions will be available all day.

Nintendo Wii games will be available for younger children to play.

Proceeds from the event benefit the esports boosters and are used to directly support students participating in the hybrid esports program.

Prizes are guaranteed for the top two teams in each division.

Student esports athletes

• Jocelyn Gocek is a senior. She plans to continue her education at Wilkes University and major in electrical engineering.

“People from the 2 schools hang out. I meet people I wouldn’t have met if the schools didn’t come together. We play video games, and it is fun all around.”

• Talen Gocek, Jocelyn’s brother, is in the 9th grade.

“It is fun being around other people.”

• Ryan Clegg is in the 9th grade.

“You get to play games with other people, and they might like the same games you do.

• Mike Modugno is in 9th grade.

“I like playing games everyone else likes and meeting new people.”

• Zorina Boersma is a senior. She is the daughter of Doug Boresma.

“The community gaming event isn’t just an opportunity for kids to play some video games,” she said. “It’s a chance for everyone to experience a fraction of what it’s like to be part of an esports community and see the impact that it has on us students.”

• Adam Piszczek is in 8th grade at the Scranton State School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

“My favorite game is ‘Rocket League,’” he said. “I have played in tournaments. I like the social part of esports and meeting new people. I want people to see how much fun it is to compete and make new friends.”

• Annabella Rolleri, a Scranton State School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children student.

“I love being able to compete,” she said. “I’m really not into sports competition, but esports is a way for me to connect with friends and be challenged with something that I love doing.”

“Our students have seen amazing benefits from their competitive esports participation over the past 6 years,” Doug Boresma said. “We are really looking forward to creating a dynamic gaming event for our community that allows them to share in the excitement and experience the connection our teams have been able to have. For students, this is an opportunity to share their passion for video gaming. We think this is an especially great opportunity for parents who may be curious or even skeptical to see what Esports is all about. For our own players, we think this is a terrific way to give back to the community and support the next generation of competitive gamers.”

For information, contact Doug Boersma at 570-585-7047 or dboersma@thescrantonschool.org.