NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — The winter season has blanketed the ground with many inches of snow with its recent blizzard in January. If it doesn’t melt before then, the white stuff is going to set the scene for the upcoming WinterFest at Lackawanna State Park on Saturday, Feb. 14. People can spend Valentine’s Day at the park with loved ones or families.

There will be a dog sled team called River Wild Sled Dogs. It will provide demonstrations and education to visitors about dog sledding.

At 11 a.m., two local biology professors, Dr. Robert Smith (University of Scranton) and Dr. Meg Hatch (Penn State Scranton), will guide a Bird Walk. They will lead visitors to look for birds in the shrub and forested habitat around the Environmental Learning Center. They will also check around the lake. They will be split into two groups — those who want a one-hour walk and those who want a shorter and more level walk.

“People should wear sturdy shoes and are welcome to bring their own binoculars,” said Hatch.

At noon, a State Park Environmental Educator will lead a Winter Discovery Hike. There will also be a Winter Tree Identification Walk. All of these hikes will teach how our wildlife and plants survive in the colder weather.

Dive Rescue Specialists Water Emergency Response Team will hold a talk at 1pm to discuss ice safety and demonstrate techniques and equipment. At 2 p.m., Northeast Search and Rescue will demonstrate how they use their trained K-9s to help people who get lost.

The event will also have educational activities and crafts that will teach kids and adults about the outdoors.

“WinterFest is a fun way for us to invite the community to the park to experience the winter landscape,” said environmental education specialist Tony DeSantis.