SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Christian Academy will host the 12th Annual Homemade Pie for Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green.

This event features a vast array of sweet and savory homemade pies, including fruit, cream, nut, pizza, quiche, casserole, and more. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are also available. Sit to enjoy pie and beverages (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and water).

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $7 for ages 4-12. Take-outs are available, 5 slices for $8.

There will also be a silent auction. All donations are welcome. The school is accepting gift baskets, gift cards, individual items, and monetary donations to help cover event expenses.

All proceeds benefit Abington Christian Academy.

For information, call 570-586-5270 or visit the academy’s Facebook page.