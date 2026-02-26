CLIFFORD TWP. — The Mountain View Garden Club announced its annual Plant Exchange and Market Place is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Clifford Township Community Center and Park, Cemetery Street.

The plant exchange will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a wide selection of locally grown perennials and other plants. If you bring two perennials, you may exchange them for two plants of similar size or value. Please ensure that any plants you plan to exchange are potted several weeks before the event.

The 2nd Hand Rose Flea Market will support the Mountain View Garden Club Educational Grants for local schools, funding special projects and field trips that provide students with valuable hands-on experience related to gardening and the environment.

In addition to the plant exchange and flea market, local artisans and businesses will sell their wares. The event will also feature live music for all to enjoy. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact Diane at D23sysko@gmail.com or 610-704-9564.