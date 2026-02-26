TUNKHANNOCK — The Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater announced the Robert H. Spitz Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to support Veterans Connecting: Meetup and Workshop, a program dedicated to fostering community, creativity, and well-being among local veterans.

Hosted monthly at the Dietrich Theater, Veterans Connecting provides a welcoming space for conversation, writing, and meaningful engagement with fellow veterans and veterans’ organizations. This grant will help advance several key initiatives, including an ASIST Suicide Prevention First Aid Training Course, the program’s 3rd Veterans Fair in May 2026 featuring 15 veterans groups, two free movie events for veterans and their families, and a series of programs at veterans centers and at Open Mic Nights for the public.

“Thanks in part to the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, Veterans Connecting will be able to continue being a comfortable place where veterans can build relationships with other veterans, can share their service experiences, and support one another in navigating personal challenges,” said Larry White, Veterans Connecting facilitator. “The group truly embodies the idea that ‘iron sharpens iron’ — we grow stronger together. This funding will also help us reach beyond our monthly meetings to connect with veterans in the broader community, including those at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center and local nursing homes, ensuring that even those who cannot attend in person feel supported. Our purpose is always the same: to reach the next veteran and strengthen their wellbeing.”