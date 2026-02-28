LA PLUME — The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) notified Keystone College that its accreditation has been reaffirmed “because the institution is now in compliance with Standard II (Ethics and Integrity), Standard VI (Planning, Resources, and Institutional Improvement), and Standard VII (Governance, Leadership, and Administration),” according to a news release issued by the school.

The reaffirmation effectively cancels the show cause appearance by the College that was scheduled with the Commission in mid-March. The College is required to submit a monitoring report in the Fall to update Middle States on its continued progress.

“This is the best outcome that Keystone could have received and one which we have worked very hard to secure,” said Keystone President John F. Pullo Sr. in the release. “I have repeatedly said how grateful I am personally, and we are as a College, for the attention, care, steadfastness, and understanding that Middle States has shown as we have navigated through the past year,” Pullo added. “I believe that we collectively continue to demonstrate how important open communication and a working relationship with your accreditor really are to achieving our interdependent mission in higher education.”

“Today’s notification from Middle States is a remarkable moment for the entire Keystone College community as it is an important affirmation of the work that President Pullo and so many others have put into this journey,” said Tim Pryle, vice president of enrollment, institutional advancement, and marketing, in the release. “While we are obviously focused on and excited for Keystone, we understand what this moment means for other schools like Keystone nationwide. And we are only reinvigorated to provide a quality, personal, and affordable private higher education experience for our students and their families.”