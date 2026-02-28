Home News Abington Rotarian honored News Abington Rotarian honored February 27, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A Phil Harris Medal was recently awarded to Anita Nealon, president-elect of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. Seen here with Anita is Chris Loftus, president. Submitted photo A Phil Harris Medal was recently awarded to Anita Nealon, president-elect of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. Seen here with Anita is Chris Loftus, president. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Keystone College accreditation reaffirmed Robert H. Spitz Foundation awards $ 8,000 grant to the Wyoming County Cultural Center/Dietrich Theater South Abington Twp., Clarks Green projects receive Commonwealth Financing Authority grant funding View Comments