Our LCLS Winter Reading Challenge, “Reading Starts a Revolution,” finished up on Feb. 28. Hope you enjoyed the challenges and also got to read a few things you wouldn’t normally read. Please turn in your bingo sheets to your library so we can tabulate the winners.

On March 19th, the DCL Spring Children’s programming begins. “K is for Keystone Storytime,” presented by Kristin Kane, celebrates America250 and Pennsylvania. This will kick off our Spring Children’s and Young Adult 7-week activities. Children will be meeting on Thursdays at 4 p.m. and young sdults at 5 p.m. Join us for sign language, crafts, and stories the rest of March and the month of April.

For information about our programs, please call the library at 570-563-2014.

Please stop by the library soon; we have many new books on our best-seller shelves. Peruse the shelves for many new authors and number-one authors as well.

Dalton Community Library’s Spring Book and Bake Sale will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Please keep us in mind in the next couple of months if you have books you would like to donate. We will take donations until April 1 to give us time to get ready for the sale.

Our next Saturday Spotlight will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on March 28. We will shine our light this month on “The Lion Women of Tehran” by Marjan Kamali. Please join us for interesting and enlightening discussions.

Our Bridge group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Our group is growing, and we enjoy the weekly time together.

We will be taking orders starting in mid-March for our annual Spring Flower Fund-Raiser. Once again, the flowers will be supplied by Beichler’s Greenhouse and be available for pick-up the Thursday or Friday before Mother’s Day. Order forms are available at the library, and this year we will have four choices of flower baskets.

