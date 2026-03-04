This is the week to “spring ahead,” and that’s exactly what we will be doing at The Gathering Place. Spring seems a bit shy about peeking out, but there’s a subtle change in the air — more daylight, more sunshine, more energy. Of course, we will be snowed in once more with the onion snow, but that melts fast. That deep-arctic-freeze feeling seems to be losing hold.

Come down to The Gathering Place to enjoy the many offerings of March. The month will begin with the Our Town Student Art Show featuring the work of Abington Heights seniors and juniors. An opening reception for the public will be held at 3 p.m. March 8. Families and visitors can view the paintings, mixed media, drawing, and photographic creations of these young artists. Guided by teachers Abby Fenton, Michele Fangio, and Tim Butler, these students produce beautiful, thoughtful art that is worthy of any gallery. All are welcome to attend.

One of my favorite opportunities at The Gathering Place is our Tech Tutors night at 4 p.m. March 18. The Abington Heights technology and computer clubs visit TGP to meet one-on-one with anyone who needs help or advice about their laptop, phone, or tablet. I have had so many of my pesky tech questions answered by these students. They are ready and willing to meet and help.

Everyone is also invited to join us in music celebration. Our next Coffee House concert will happen at 7 p.m. May 21 when the Dishwashers come to town. This group, all members of the Dishonest Fiddlers, will entertain from 7 to 9 p.m., free to the public thanks to a grant from the Overlook Foundation. To end the month, we have our traditional Irish Seisiun, hosted by Brandan Lesavage at 6 p.m. Friday, March 27. You can bring your own instrument and join in, or just sing along as the musicians share their talents.

If the student art show inspires you, why not try some of your own art? You’ll have a new piece of art for the holidays with Spring Fling Glass Fusion at 6 p.m. March 11. Perfect for all levels, this class gives you an intro to glass art and a unique piece of fused glass to take home. Other art ventures could include our Mug Making workshop on March 21 at 11 and Junk Journals at noon March 24. In this class, you can create something uniquely yours to capture memories through collage, simple bookbinding, and design.

Brush up your cooking skills with any of three classes. Lakshmi Mizren will show how to make the most of vegetarian-style dishes on March 21 at 1, then she will return on March 28 at 1 to focus on mastering yellow fin tuna. Chef Sisile will warm up the baking oven to instruct class in Scones, banana bread, and biscuits at 6 p.m. March 31.

Stroll through the Summit to our noon lectures. This month will feature Christopher Stokum from the Anthracite Heritage Museum. He will relate stories from the past and bring artifacts from anthracite history to highlight the tales on March 19. In celebration of our 250th national anniversary, the histories of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be highlighted on March 31.

Lots more will be going on with our Memory Café, Game Night, Writers’ Group, Book Club, Weavers’ Group, and Ukulele Strummers. For details on those meetings, or to register for classes, just check our website at www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Come on, Spring! We are ready for you.