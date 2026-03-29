Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey recently attended the Society of Irish Women’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Fiorelli’s with her two daughters, Mary Ellen Berry and Colleen Berry, and granddaughter, Lauren Berry. The Society of Irish Women raises funds for nonprofit organizations in Lackawanna County, including Friends of the Poor and St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen. They also march in the Memorial Day Parade and attend the Veterans’ Day dinner at Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069. This is the 25th year of the Society of Irish Women.

— Staff Report