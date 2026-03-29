PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday ratified the appointment of Stephen Mykulyn, P.E., as interim Executive Director, effective March 6.

Mykulyn then asked the board to enter into an agreement between the airport and ADK Consulting & Executive Search to conduct a national search for a permanent executive director.

Chris Dalessandro, the airport’s director of finance, said the ADK contract is effective from March 4, at a cost of $47,574. ADK was retained when the airport hired Carl Beardsley, Jr., who has been the airport’s Executive Director since 2014. Beardsley has been on a sabbatical leave since November 2025. Airport solicitor Donald Frederickson said he could not discuss the reasons for the sabbatical and said that Beardsley’s contract runs out at the end of 2026.

Sia Schatz, a Senior Consultant at ADK Consulting & Executive Search, said the process should take three months, adding that the airport could have its executive director in place in July.

Mykulyn, the airport’s director of engineering, said he has not decided if he would apply for the permanent job.

Schatz explained the process, saying that it begins with a brochure and will include community information and details about the position.

“Remember, you will be hiring not only a new executive director, but a family as well,” Schatz said. “We will conduct interviews and narrow the list down to a list of finalists.”

Earlier this month, the board named Mykulyn as interim executive director and announced that it would conduct a national search to fill the position permanently.

Mykulyn, 58, of Plains Township, has served as the airport’s director of engineering, which he said he will continue to perform those responsibilities. Mykulyn has served in that role for the last 16 years.

BJ Teichman, assistant executive director, was appointed in February 2025, and she said she will continue as assistant director.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the financial report that showed for the month of February 2026, airport operations had an income totaling $101,144, compared to an income of $148,330 in February 2025, which is a difference of $47,186.

Year to date, profit is $63,629, compared to $161,751 in 2025, a difference of $98,122.

Invoices received since the last meeting for supplies and services totaling $498,855.01 were approved, including major construction project costs of $194,085.70.63

• Beth Coslett, Air Service Development, reported that passenger enplanements for the month of February 2026 decreased 6.1% to 18,741 from 19,962 in the month of February 2025.

In February 2026, 12 departing flights were cancelled, all due to weather. This accounted for 840 seats (3.4%) of the total 24,798 departure seats. Also, 13 arriving flights were cancelled, all due to weather.

• Approved the Airline Operating Agreement between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and American Airlines, United Airlines and Breeze Airways, effective Jan. 1, 2026, to continue for a term of 3 years.

• Mykulyn reported that Team AVP started accepting donations for the TSA employees affected by the shutdown of the federal government. The collection began on March 18, and due to an overwhelming response from airport staff and the community, the donation drive was opened for TSA Federal Employees to come and select items starting on March 20, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• The board remembered Joseph Andrews, former AVP Ambassador, who passed away on March 5. Andrews first connected with people working with American Eagle Airlines as a customer service representative, and afterwards, he continued to serve the airport community as one of the Ambassadors from July 27, 2010, until March 2026.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.