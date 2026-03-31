NEPA Film Festival coming to Waverly Comm

“Two men. Gallons of Soup. One Night.”

Are you intrigued?

That’s the summary of a 2-minute, 58-second short called “Soup Night,” directed by Jason Hayner Jr., that will be part of the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival.

It’s also part of a “comedy block,” during which several short films will bring you everything from the story of Elf, who is the sole customer service rep tending the North Pole’s Naughty List Hot Line, to the story of a man attempting to establish a religion based on the “Fast and Furious” movies.

If comedy isn’t your thing, other film blocks will bring you documentaries, science fiction, drama, and horror. There are feature-length films and workshops, too.

“We do have something for everyone,” said Gia Tugend, executive director of the Waverly Community House, which will host the Film Festival April 10-12.

“On opening night we do have a lot of filmmakers and their families, and film lovers,” Tugend said, noting the filmmakers come from “all over the world.”

“We get hundreds of films submitted,” said Waverly events coordinator Kathy Wright, explaining, “a committee of very dedicated volunteers, a very talented group of people, screens all of the submissions and chooses the best.”

“This is a platform for independent filmmakers, both locally and globally,” she said. “We’re bringing unique, high-quality films to this area. It’s a convergence of so many creative people. I kind of love that. And it’s a huge networking event for them as they try to learn to be better at their craft.”

“And if you’re somebody who just enjoys films, this is for you, too,” she said. “You can buy a day pass, a weekend pass, or just a block pass,” she said, adding that there are day-of bargain prices for students with a student ID, and it is also possible to buy a ticket for just one of the full-length feature films.

Feature films include “Out of Order,” directed by Guy Jacobson, in which a young New York lawyer ends up working at two opposing law firms, representing both sides of the same case in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend; “Antarctic Voyage,” directed by Kevin Shrech, which documents a research expedition to the remote island of South Georgia, and “Baseball Mensch: The Marty Lurie Story,” directed by Randy Field and described as “the story of survival, success, loss, reinvention, greater success, mentorship, feminism, humanity, turtle races and baseball. (Sort of).”

The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, with a reception and panel discussion with award-winning local filmmakers, moderated by WNEP-TV’s Jeremy Lewan. Panelists include R.C. Cordaro, who is based in Scranton; Benjamin Carlucci, who is based in Pittsburgh, and John Bradley, a Dunmore native whose short film “One Stunning Day” won Best Regional Film at the NEPA Film Festival.

For tickets, screening times, and the full schedule, see nepafilmfestival.com.