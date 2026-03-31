Students and their families participated in the event.

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children recently hosted its inaugural gaming night.

The event was held in the school’s gym.

“Event representatives report that more than 135 players and spectators spent the afternoon on campus competing and cheering for their favorite players,” said Doug Boersma, dean of students and esports director.

There were 28 teams from 9 other schools. Students and alumni came from Abington Heights, Carbondale Area, Lakeland, Scranton, Lackawanna Trail, North Pocono, Hazleton Area, and Stroudsburg Area school districts.

Boersma said students from different school districts competed against each other.

“These school districts took advantage of the opportunity to showcase their skills and make new friends in the gaming community,” he said.

The event had three age groups for competing teams:

• Elementary division for students in second through fifth grades and their parents

• Middle school division for students in sixth through eighth grades, in which students could partner with a classmate or parent

• Open division for students in grades ninth through 12th grades, in which students could partner with a classmate, younger sibling, parent, or college student

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” was played from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” was played from 3 to 5 p.m.

Players chose their vehicle, wheels, and glider before playing “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” They raced around a track and collected coins. The players could use parachutes to move from one scene to the next.

A team had to win three times to move on to the next round. The team needed to win two of the three games to move on to the championship round.

“The tournament is going well. Everyone is enjoying themselves. It is a success,” said Alexia Boersma, daughter of Doug Boersma, a paraprofessional at the school.

Russell Evans, a fourth grader, played in the elementary division.

“You get to race against other players,” he said.

His brother, Hunter Evans, a seventh grader, played in the middle school division.

“It was fun, and multiple players got to play,” he said.

Michael Mordugno from Abington Heights oversaw the middle school division.

“I keep track of the teams and their scores. This tournament is awesome. It is a good opportunity to have a lot of fun,” he said.

“I like watching all the games. I am excited for my friends who are playing,” said Iris Grases, who played in the open division.

Donna Lane, a paraprofessional at the school, said she is an esports coach.

“Doug Boresma asked me if I could cover for him for the esports program for two weeks,” she said. “I knew nothing about esports. Now, four years later, I am a coach for esports. Students who are athletic or not athletic can get together to play.”

Tournament winners were as follows:

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ champions:

• Elementary Division – Tate Reiss and Ben Townsend

• Middle School Division – Casey Locker and Logan Norton (Lackawanna Trail)

• Open Division – Alex Tserovski and Henry Kennedy (Abington Heights)

‘Super Smash Bros.’ champions:

• Middle School Division – Jayden Davis and Brady Willis (Lakeland)

• Open Division – Alex Tserovski and Henry Kennedy (Abington Heights)

Event champions and runners-up received custom 3D-printed trophies provided by Gallaudet University Esports/Athletics, along with prizes and gift cards donated by local vendors.

Elaine Boersma, president of esports boosters and wife of Doug Boersma, sold chances for eventgoers to win an Atari 50 and two games. The proceeds from the sale supported a scholarship for eSports students.

“Esports boosters was founded two years ago,” Elaine Boersma said. “We provide snacks to the esports participants and help with the banquet at the end of the year. We help and support the esports team.”

Doug Boersma expressed that the event was a success.

“It was a great turnout,” he said. “We were thrilled. Organizers were very happy with the inaugural tournament and are looking forward to offering the event again in 2027 around the same time of year.”

Raffles, door prizes, and concessions were available all day.

Proceeds from the event benefit the esports boosters and are used to directly support students participating in the program.