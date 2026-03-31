CLARKS SUMMIT — The Lackawanna County chapter of the national non-profit Binky Patrol will host a Bink-a-Thon at Trinity Lutheran Church from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The organization provides handmade, washable blankets (binkies) to children and teens from newborn to 18 years of age who are facing illness, trauma, abuse, or neglect. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to bring scissors and come to this event to help make comfort blankets. Other supplies will be provided, and light refreshments will be available.

The church will also be a drop-off site for anyone who wants to donate a new blanket that is either crocheted, knitted, or fleece-tied. Monetary donations, which will be used to purchase supplies, have been made by the community. A few quilters will arrive with their own sewing machines. The first 25-plus blankets will be donated to the WRC, which provides support for those facing domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse, stalking, or human trafficking.

Area coordinator Pamela Scandale started the Lackawanna County chapter of the Binky Patrol. She has been crocheting blankets since age 12 and wanted to donate them. She looked up places to donate them but couldn’t find any local organizations. She contacted Binky Patrol and became the chapter representative.

“I think it’s a great way for people to not only come together to serve a great cause, to help children in crisis situations, but I think it’s a great way for people to meet new people,” she said.

Pamela is looking for more volunteers for the Bink-a-Thon. RSVP to pamela@binkypatrol.org.