Onscreen at the Dietrich

Amaze. Amaze. Amaze. That’s the best and most direct way to describe “Project Hail Mary.” If you are on the fence about seeing it, let me help you off it and get you that ticket and a bag of popcorn. Heartwarming, charming, action-packed, visually arresting, and acted to perfection by Ryan Gosling. It is handedly my favorite movie of 2026 so far and, in my opinion, has officially started the Oscar race for next season.

If you are reading this before Sunday, please try to make time out of your day and come see our special presentation of “When Harry Met Sally” to honor the life and legacy of Rob Reiner. It’s a timeless classic back on the big screen where it belongs. Showtimes are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and if you come to the 1 p.m., you will be treated to an extra-special presentation with [rofessor of communications studies at Northampton Community College, John Tindell, who will discuss the legacy and impact of Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford.

This upcoming weekend, we have no new features, but waiting in the wings and starting Wednesday, April 1, “The Super Bros Galaxy Movie” blasts off with extra showtimes just in time for the Easter break. Mario, Luigi, and the whole gang have been a staple in most homes for decades, including my own. I remember plenty of game nights, throwing bananas at fellow racers in “Mario Kart.” It was a universal experience for many of us of a certain age. The previous film in the franchise was a massive success, and I have no doubt that this new installment is going to be just as big, if not bigger, so make sure you get those tickets early.

Following that up on April 2 and just in time for Easter, we have the Sight & Sound production of “A Great Awakening.” Roadside Attractions acquired distribution rights to coincide with the America 250 celebrations that are happening all over the country, including more to come right here at the Dietrich. Stay tuned. For history buffs and religious fans alike- the film follows the friendship between George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin, and Whitefield’s impact during the pivotal Great Awakening movement. Be sure to check it out.

We have so many great movies lined up for the start of the spring season, but the biggest surprise isn’t even about a movie. If you have been paying attention, we have been working behind the scenes to make something happen that has been years in the making. May is going to start off a whole lot comfier around here. I hope everyone has a relaxing Easter break. I’ll be spending a little time here and a little time with family and friends. Just the right amount of work and pleasure. Hopefully, the perfect balance. Hopefully, your perfect balance involves a little time here at the movies with us. Margie, without giving it away, what do you think the surprise is, and how will you be spending your Easter break?

—Ronnie Harvey

Live at the Dietrich

My Easter plans all revolve around family, Ronnie. I am so fortunate that my grandson, Aidan, will be coming from Lancaster, where he does IT for a construction company, to spend the weekend with me. I am so fortunate to live at the base of Miller Mountain, now Pinchot State Forest, so I know that he will want to take a walk on Jurista Road, the road leading to the trails up the mountain. But the rest of the weekend will involve festivities with my sister’s family, right next door.

As to the surprise at the Dietrich in May, I can reveal that it has something to do with the elimination of clunking and clanging in two of the theaters. It is definitely appropriate for a spring event! Hint, hint! Our two older theaters are in need of some upgrading after 25 years of faithful service.

Last Thursday, we were so thrilled to host the Northeast Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society’s Sound Shapes concert, which was also at St. Stephen’s Church in Wilkes-Barre two days later. The string quartet included a clarinetist, two violinists, a violist, and a cellist from not only Harvey’s Lake, but also from Florida, Tennessee, and New York City. The concert began with very modern-sounding music that reminded me of background music in movies. Really innovative music of the twentieth century was followed by a Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet, nineteenth-century music that was amazingly innovative, too. Erica and I were impressed that all five artists were so enthusiastic to perform here and hope to return soon. It was an amazing experience for all of us, indeed.

Mary Turner just told me that our Gather and Grow event with our master gardeners brought at least 47 gardeners to the Dietrich last Saturday. Many went home with cuttings of or pots of starter house plants. She also shared that her mom had attended Hildy Morgan’s celebration of life event and was given a potted arrangement of plants to take home. She brought cuttings of all the plants to the exchange and all were picked up. Thank you to Irene Troy and all those who helped make it a very special event.

The next chamber music opportunity at the Dietrich is the showing of the documentary “Four Rational People” that chronicles the final season of the legendary Emerson String Quartet, whose members prepare to conclude a celebrated 50-year career. The documentary explores aging, artistic legacy, and the unique experience that defines a string quartet. “Four Rational People” will be in the Spring Fest from April 17 to May 7 with 5 different showings.

Happy Spring to all! We can’t wait to see you at the Dietrich!

—Margie Young