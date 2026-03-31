This month is a busy one at Dalton Community Library.

Our Spring Book and Bake Sale will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 18. Please stop by and find some wonderful reads for all ages and tasty baked items. After April 1, we won’t be accepting any more book donations until after the book sale.

Our children’s Storytime and young adult activities kicked off our six-week programming on March 19 with “K is for Keystone Storytime,” celebrating America250 and Pennsylvania, by Kristin Kane. Michele Dembresky, our presenter dressed up in colonial garb and helped bring the past to life.

Children’s programming will meet through April. If you have any questions about upcoming programs, please feel free to call the library at 570-563-2014.

Come join us at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21,for a Colonial Program at the Dalton Community Library. Michele Dembresky of the Colonial Dames before the 1700s, and Daughters of the American Revolution will present a program about her family’s history and the Native Americans of our area. Her presentation will be followed by a game of bingo incorporating Colonial foods as well as Chinese foods. A dinner will be provided with fried rice and sweet and sour chicken. Hope you can join us in the fun!

Please stop into our library and check out our section of new best sellers and our monthly book display for all ages.

Our Annual Flower Sale began in March. Please support DCL and add to the charm of our community. Flowers will be supplied by Beichler’s Greenhouse. There will be four choices of beautiful hanging baskets, and payment is due with your order. We will be taking orders until May 1. Flowers will be available for pick up a few days before Mother’s Day.

Saturday Spotlight’s book discussion’s meeting this month will be held from 10:30 to noon April 25. We will shine our light on “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans. Tuesday’s morning Bridge Group meets weekly from 10 until noon. Our numbers are growing, and we encourage new members to join us.

The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

“Spring is the time of plans and projects” —Leo Tolstoy