The class schedule at The Gathering Place is jammed-packed for April so I’m going to get right to it. If I counted correctly we offer about 16 classes this month alone.

The three part lecture on Jazz around the World with Dave Elliott begins April 7 and continues on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and features listening sessions with jazz greats from around the globe.

On Thursdays, April 9 and 16, noon to 1 p.m., Carol Rubel will discuss the themes of Hamnet and conclude with a screening of the film adaptation.

Saturday, April 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., genealogist Julie Manwarren presents the stories of Clarks Summit through photographs, records, and local history. A great follow-up to her Clarks Summit walking tour of last fall!

The Master Gardeners are back with Conservation and Gardening Tips for supporting Monarch butterflies in your garden, including planting, creating habitats, and attracting these vital pollinators. Come to TGP Tuesday, April 28, 1 to 2 p.m. for all this great information.

The Tech Tutors return on April 28, 4 to 5 p.m. to help you with all your devices. These members of the Cleo Club are knowledgeable and patient, and you will get a lot of your questions answered!

In early May, we offer several classes of note: Explore the Mystery of UFOs with Kevin Creegan, and Founding Fathers, a look at Sam Adams and John Hancock, presented by one of own, Anne Armezzani.

We will also offer a three-part class on the Art of Poetry presented by Lucia Dailey. This is a “pop-up” class- not in the brochure -so I want to let people know about it ahead of time!

On to the wonderful cooking classes on the horizon! Sisile Maruzzelli of Bailey’s Café is offering a second class on Quick Breads — the first one filled as soon as it was posted! This one happens Tuesday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m. and there are still openings! Learn the basics of quick breads while making scones, banana bread and biscuits from scratch. Sisile’s classes are always fun and hands-on, and you take home all three baked goods!

Chef Paula Lamberton offers 3 “Dinners Tonight”: Chicken Breast April 9, Seafood April 23 and Vegetarian April 30 all at 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Each meal includes a main, an easy side, and a dessert.

Another of our favorite chefs, Lakshmi Mizen, is back with more of her delectable dishes. April’s offering is Sambar, a spiced lentil soup from South India, served with eggplant curry, coconut rice, and a cucumber chutney.

Explore Spring wild edibles with Chef James Bolus on Thursday, April 16, 6 to 8 p.m. Learn how to safely and creatively incorporate spring’s fresh flavors into everyday cooking!

The Gathering Place is full of Art, and art classes of all kinds! Pick one that appeals to you:

Two-day Cave Painting Lecture and Art Workshop with Pam Parsons, artist and educator. Explore the history of ancient cave art and create your own using pigments and traditional techniques on Tuesdays April 14 and 15, noon to 1:30 p.m.

If abstract is more your thing, consider participating in two sessions with Brooke Wandall, who will provide guidance on layering, texture, mark making, and media mixing to help you create your own masterpiece: Mixed Media Landscape on Thursday April 23 and 30 noon to 1:30 p.m.

A collage workshop is available with Pam Parsons using traditional collage techniques of layering, composition and imagery — a two-hour class on April 25, a Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will offer an exercise class with Beth Nichols on Wednesday mornings, 10 to 11 a.m. — a gentle chair yoga series focused on improving flexibility, strength, balance, and relaxation.

Remember all of the groups that meet at The Gathering Place. There is sure to be a topic that will be of interest to you! For additional information, consult our website www.gatheringplaceCS.org

The volunteer and instructor art show will be on the walls until early May, so step in and see the creativity of all who help the Gathering Place be the wonderful spot it is.

Our coffee House concert — The Hawley Sisters with Roy Williams — is set for April 18. Don’t miss it!