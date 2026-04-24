The Wright Center for Community Health invites residents of all ages to lace up their sneakers and join a growing movement toward better health and stronger community connections with its monthly Walk with a Doc events.

Led by local physicians and health care professionals, these community walks offer an easy, fun, and social way to get moving while engaging in health-focused conversations. Participants enjoy light exercise, can ask health-related questions, and connect with others in a relaxed, informal setting.

The May Walk with a Doc in Jermyn will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Walkers should gather at the Delaware Street Trailhead entrance. The Scranton walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9, also along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, with walkers meeting at the Olive Street entrance.

These events are free and open to the public, welcoming individuals of all fitness levels. No pre-registration is required.

Walk with a Doc is a global nonprofit organization that promotes physical activity and meaningful conversations between physicians and community members. According to the American Heart Association, just 30 minutes of walking per day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, support weight management, boost mental health, and reduce the risk of conditions such as obesity and osteoporosis.

For information about The Wright Center for Community Health’s Walk with a Doc program, contact Melissa Germano-Ryczak at germanom@TheWrightCenter.org.