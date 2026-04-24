A Tribute Night to The Eagles will come to the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Presented by Moxie Events, the performance is designed to take audience members on a journey through one of America’s most celebrated songbooks, featuring decades of hits.

The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band recreates the legendary sound of one of the most beloved bands of all time. For years, the band has been amazing audiences with vocals and instrumentals reminiscent of the classic rock legends.

Their playlist will include the hallmark hits: “Hotel California,” “The Long Run,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Desperado,” “Seven Bridges Road,” and “Heartache Tonight.” They’ll also transport patrons to yesteryear with beloved ballads, “Best of My Love,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”

A Tribute Night to The Eagles will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.65 (includes fees), and prices are subject to change. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.