SCRANTON — Meals on Wheels of NEPA has restructured and brought new talent to its leadership team.

Since 2023, Meals on Wheels’ executive director has been Lindsey Skripka. Skripka has brought the organization to new heights, expanding and creating new programs, growing the staff, and leading the organization in a move to a new building. Under Skripka’s leadership, the organization serves approximately 2,000 older adults, individuals with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations a year.

In January, Meals on Wheels hired Bella Ceccoli as its director of development. Ceccoli brings an extensive fundraising and grant writing background to the organization, having worked in the nonprofit sector for over a decade. Ceccoli has organized and executed fundraising events and campaigns for several local nonprofits, raising much-needed operational funding.

Meals on Wheels has also promoted two existing employees.

Nicole Fetch is now the director of operations, coordinating meal preparations, deliveries, and other daily activities. Fetch has been with the organization for seven years and brings an extensive background in social work.

Meals on Wheels has also promoted previous Program Manager Kay Cullen to the position of director of programs. Cullen has been with the organization for three years, managing and coordinating our program activities.

Meals on Wheels is looking to expand its reach and the number of meals it delivers in 2026. By the end of April, the organization will be fully operational in their new building on Cherry Street in Scranton. With the new building, Meals on Wheels will be able to increase production by 25% with no new input needed.

To learn more, visit mealsonwheelsnepa.org.