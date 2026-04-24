The Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ 40th Annual 4th of July Firework Celebration will be held Friday, July 3, at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road, South Abington Twp. Parking opens at 5 p.m. and is $10/vehicle.

There will be a variety of food options for purchase, so come hungry. There will also be balloon sculptures, face painting, and two playgrounds available. The show starts at dusk, and there is no rain date.

Additional donations are appreciated.

Bring blankets and folding chairs to celebrate our nation!

The club offers special thanks to Hillside Park and ROCK 107.