Mountain View Garden Club’s 2026 Plant Exchange and Market Place is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Clifford Township Community Center and Park, on Cemetery Street. The Plant Sale begins at 2 p.m., and the Second Hand Rose opens at 11 a.m.

Some of the vendors have been with the club for many years. Nora and Ken Gelatt of Time-N-Again have been coming to the event for the past four years. They sell charcuterie, cutting, and cheese boards. Their products are of high quality, made from local hardwood such as walnut, cherry, and maple. They also sell handmade quilts and table runners.

There will be many locally grown perennials and other plants at the Plant Exchange. If you bring two perennials, you may exchange them for two of comparable size or value. And you will also be able to buy them for a reasonable price. Please ensure that any plants you plan to exchange are potted several weeks before the event, so they have a chance to establish their roots.

The Second Hand Rose Flea Market will be held in the township’s storage facility (garage). Don’t forget, your donations at this market will support the Mountain View Garden Club Educational Grants for local schools. Three schools have already been approved for grants this year. Their projects are very innovative and well worth the investment.

In addition to the plant exchange and flea market, local artisans, businesses, and food booths will sell their products.

The event will also feature live music.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact Diane at D23sysko@gmail.com or 610-704-9564.