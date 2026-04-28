Marywood University’s annual signature fundraising event, Celebrate Marywood, is set for Thursday , May 7, at the Motherhouse and Seminary Morgan Memorial Garden on campus.

Virginia Doherty McGregor and the Rev. Thomas M. Muldowney will be honored during the outdoor event featuring dueling pianos and fireworks. The annual event honors individuals whose service, leadership, and contributions reflect Marywood’s mission and positively impact the region.

Proceeds from this year’s event will fund the renovation of the Center for Natural & Health Sciences, including upgraded laboratory spaces, classrooms, and simulation environments for nursing, physician assistant, pre-med, and science programs.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit marywood.edu/celebratemarywood or call the University Advancement Office at 570-348-6238 for information.