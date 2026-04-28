Rick Hoffenberg, associate professor of music and co-director of the Insalaco School of Visual & Performing Arts at Marywood University, will make his Carnegie Hall conducting debut on Saturday , May 9, in a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, a three-movement piece for vocal soloists, chorus, and orchestra.

The performers will include the all-professional New England Symphonic Ensemble and a chorus of over one hundred singers, including three Marywood faculty members and 20 current and former Marywood University students.

The concert is sponsored by MidAmerica Productions.

Tickets can be purchased at carnegiehall.org.