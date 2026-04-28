The Lackawanna County Commissioners announced the 2026 Lackawanna County Trolley Museum’s season is now in full swing.

The trolley excursions run every Thursday through Sunday from April to October, with departures at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

During the summer, the museum also does rides to select Sunday RailRiders games.

Special-themed runs are scheduled throughout the year and during the holidays. The excursions for November and December are only on Saturdays and Sundays at the usual times.

The trolley museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., August through October.

In November and December on excursion days, the museum is also open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The rest of the week, the hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on the museum, rides, and/or special events, call the facility at 570-963-6590.