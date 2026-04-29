CLARKS SUMMIT — The 2025-26 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will conclude with An Evening of Broadway with Tim Shew at 7 pm. Friday, May 15, at the church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit.

Tim Shew has portrayed Jean Valjean in Les Misérables across multiple productions, including Broadway, where he became the youngest actor to play the role in 1988. He has portrayed the iconic character more than 2,200 times in various stagings, including the original Broadway production, the 1991 national tour, the 1997 Australian 10th anniversary production, and a 1999 Broadway return. He has also played the Wizard in “Wicked” and sung on Broadway and around the world.

Tim will sing highlights from his extensive resume on the world’s stage.

He will be accompanied by Dr. Rick Hoffenberg, a pianist and associate professor of music and co-director of the Insalaco School of Visual & Performing Arts at Marywood University.

The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering to help defray the event’s costs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist at a reception held following the concert.