The Lackawanna County West Nile Virus Prevention Program will be conducting adult mosquito surveillance throughout the county from May 4 through October. Officials who receive a report of a suspicious device that is believed to be a mosquito trap may call 570-840-3297 to speak with the West Nile program coordinator.

Lackawanna County, in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection, will conduct mosquito surveillance from April through October.

This program is designed to prevent West Nile virus and reduce the nuisance of mosquitoes in populated sections of the county.

Residents are encouraged to reduce the mosquito habitat by eliminating standing water around the home. Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis. Rain gutters should be clear of debris and free-flowing. Containers around the property should be stored covered or upside down, and swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated once the weather permits.

Areas that cannot be easily drained and will hold water for several days may be treated by the homeowner with products such as Mosquito Dunks or Mosquito Bits, available from most retailers. These products should only be stored and used as recommended by the label and in accordance with federal law.

Mosquito traps utilize batteries and dry ice, which may emit an audible hum. Traps should be left alone. They will be collected by a technician within 24 hours. Officials who receive a report of a suspicious device that is believed to be a mosquito trap may call 570-840-3297 to speak with the West Nile program coordinator.

Visit bit.ly/4w9EY5u for information about both mosquito-borne disease and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Vector Management Program.