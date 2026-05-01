Clarks Summit Borough Building among locations

The Lackawanna County Department of Elections and Voter Registration mailed absentee and mail-in ballots to county registered voters who have requested them, beginning on April 24.

The Department also had its ballot “drop boxes” installed at six secure locations where voters may deposit the ballots if they choose not to mail them.

The drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on the General Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 19.

Locations and hours for the other drop boxes follow:

• Fallbrook Senior Community Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 State St., Clarks Summit, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dickson City Borough Building, 901 Enterprise St., Dickson City, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Moosic Borough Building, 715 Main St., Moosic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Roaring Brook Twp. Municipal Building, 430 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All drop boxes are under around-the-clock video surveillance. Under state election law, voters may deposit only their own ballots in the boxes. Other than the one located at the Government Center, all drop boxes will be removed on Friday, May 15, at noon.

Monday, May 4, is the deadline for voters to register. Tuesday, May 12, is the last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot. The department will accept mail or absentee ballots until the polls close at 8 p.m. on May 19.

Registration and mail and absentee ballot applications are available online on the Elections & Voter Registration page on the County’s website, www.lackawannacounty.org.