The Arc of NEPA is sponsoring a golf tournament on Monday, May 18, at Glen Oak Country Club in Waverly Twp. The day will feature a captain and crew format. The shotgun start is at noon with registration beginning at 11 a.m. There are plenty of contests and games throughout the day, and a buffet lunch and dinner are included in the tournament fee of $200 per person. Sponsorships and openings are available. For information, contact Eileen Rempe at 570-346-4010. From left, first row: Michael Christ, celebrity, and Michele and Jerry Musheno, honorary chairs. Second row: James Brady, Susan Brady, Eileen Rempe, Carol Chisdak, and Michael Christ.