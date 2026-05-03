The Dietrich Theater is inviting young readers on an adventure that begins with a book, continues with a movie, and ends with a flurry of lively comparisons, popcorn crumbs, and big ideas. This May, the theater will debut Pages and Popcorn: The Wild Robot, a brand‑new, delightfully imaginative three‑day book club designed for 6th graders who love stories, snacks, and spirited conversation.

Over the course of three Thursdays, participants will journey alongside Roz the robot as she navigates the wilderness, friendship, and the mysteries of nature.

The series begins on Thursday, May 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. with a book discussion that promises thoughtful chatter and light snacks. One week later, on Thursday, May 14, from 4 to 5:45 p.m., students will settle into the theater for a special screening of “The Wild Robot,” complete with a small popcorn and a small drink. The adventure wraps up on Thursday, May 21, from 4 to 5 p.m., when readers and viewers alike will compare the book to its film adaptation, discovering what changed, what stayed true, and what surprised them most.

Guided by facilitators Sara Ergott and Kristy Ritz, this free program invites sixth graders (ages 11–12) to explore storytelling in all its forms. Each participant will receive a complimentary copy of “The Wild Robot,” provided in part by The Little Book Place and the Dietrich Theater. Students are encouraged to pick up their book at the Dietrich Theater in advance and read it before the first session.

Pages and Popcorn is generously sponsored by Rand Whipple & Elizabeth Dowd.

Admission is free; to register, call the Dietrich Theater at 570‑836‑1022 x3, then stop by to collect your book and begin your journey into the wild.