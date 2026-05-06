We want to begin by thanking the Dalton Community for all the support we received for our Book and Bake Sale last month. The sale was a terrific success, and we would like to extend a big thank you to all of you who donated books and baked goods, helped with preparation and cleanup, and, of course, those who attended.

An extra thank you to Beta Bread and McGrath’s Pub for their generous donations.

It is through the generosity of this community that our library is so special, and we greatly appreciate all that is done to keep our library active with programs and activities.

We have had a highly successful Spring Kids’ Time this year with many friends returning and new ones joining us. Be sure to watch our Facebook page for our announcement when the LCLS Summer Quest Reading program begins. Many activities are planned this year!

Saturday Spotlight will be enjoying our final Spring Meeting on May 30 from 10:30 to noon. We will be discussing “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi. We will be on hiatus from June through August. Our read over the Summer is “A Gentleman from Moscow” by Amor Towles, which we will discuss when we reconvene on Sept. 26.

The DCL Bridge Group will meet through the Summer months on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Please feel free to stop into the library and join in. We encourage new members, whether you are experienced or just learning the game.

The date for picking up your ordered baskets from our Flower Fund Raiser will be on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A big thanks to all who supported our fundraiser!

Stay tuned for next month’s June article, as more details about our Summer Reading program will be announced.

We would also like to remember Memorial Day and those who served and those who died defending our great country. Enjoy the holiday, and safe travels!