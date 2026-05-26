Home News PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade NewsTop Stories PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade May 26, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Clarks Summit Fire Company life member, Miles McGowan, drives his antique truck during the annual Memorial Day Parade. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal Newton-Ransom members, Ralph Kettle, left, and Ryan Summerhill, right, cruise down West Grove Street during the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal Abington Area Girls Softball League are promoted by junior high softball members. From left: Coach Cleve Elmy, Mackenzie Jenkins, Torrie Allen, Ellie Warner, and McKayla Shay. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal Abington Heights marching band performs the National Anthem during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal Members of the Clarks Summit Fire Company stand at attention during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal ❮ ❯ Clarks Summit’s annual Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, May 25, 2026. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ladies’ Boston Tea Party will raise funds for production of ‘1776’ musical Dalton Community Library Delights: Thankful for the community At The Gathering Place: May brings opportunities for growth View Comments