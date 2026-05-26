Newton-Ransom members, Ralph Kettle, left, and Ryan Summerhill, right, cruise down West Grove Street during the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Abington Area Girls Softball League are promoted by junior high softball members. From left: Coach Cleve Elmy, Mackenzie Jenkins, Torrie Allen, Ellie Warner, and McKayla Shay. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Abington Heights marching band performs the National Anthem during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal