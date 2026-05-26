Clarks Summit Fire Company life member, Miles McGowan, drives his antique truck during the annual Memorial Day Parade. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Clarks Summit Fire Company life member, Miles McGowan, drives his antique truck during the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

<p>Newton-Ransom members, Ralph Kettle, left, and Ryan Summerhill, right, cruise down West Grove Street during the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Newton-Ransom members, Ralph Kettle, left, and Ryan Summerhill, right, cruise down West Grove Street during the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Abington Area Girls Softball League are promoted by junior high softball members. From left: Coach Cleve Elmy, Mackenzie Jenkins, Torrie Allen, Ellie Warner, and McKayla Shay.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Abington Area Girls Softball League are promoted by junior high softball members. From left: Coach Cleve Elmy, Mackenzie Jenkins, Torrie Allen, Ellie Warner, and McKayla Shay.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Abington Heights marching band performs the National Anthem during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Abington Heights marching band performs the National Anthem during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Members of the Clarks Summit Fire Company stand at attention during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Members of the Clarks Summit Fire Company stand at attention during the ceremony at VFW Post 7069.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Clarks Summit’s annual Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, May 25, 2026.

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