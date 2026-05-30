Women in Philanthropy, an initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, will host a special community event on Monday, June 8 , 2026 , highlighting the history of women’s suffrage in Pennsylvania through film, storytelling, and conversation.

Held in partnership with the Lackawanna Historical Society and as part of the America250PAinitiative, Pennsylvania Women and Their Fight for the Vote will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Scranton Area Community Foundation at the Century Club, 612 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.

The evening will feature a screening of “Finding Justice: The Untold Story of Women’s Fight for the Vote,” a 19-minute documentary that is part present-day detective story and part historical account of the movement for voting rights.

The film tells the story of the Justice Bell — a one-ton bronze replica of the Liberty Bell with its clapper chained to symbolize women’s silenced voices — and the determined group of women who carried it across all 67 Pennsylvania counties in 1915 to advocate for voting rights. The bell was finally rung in Philadelphia in 1920 following the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with filmmaker and Justice Bell Foundation Executive Director Amanda Owen. Signed copies of her book, “The Justice Bell: Tracing the Journey of a Forgotten Symbol,” will also be available for purchase.

“This event offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the women who helped shape our history, while coming together as a community to learn and connect,” said Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. “Through Women in Philanthropy, we’re proud to create spaces like this that invite people into important conversations and shared experiences.”

“We’re honored to partner on this program and to help bring this important piece of Pennsylvania history to our community,” said Mary Ann Savakinus, executive director of the Lackawanna Historical Society. “The story of the Justice Bell is a powerful reminder of the determination and courage it took to secure the right to vote, and why preserving and sharing these stories continues to matter.”

The evening will also include light refreshments and opportunities to explore several historical and civic features located at the Century Club, including the Inspiration Garden, the America250PA Bells Across PA fiberglass Liberty Bell replica, “A State of Giving, A City of Hope,” painted by artist Cherie Fruehan, and the Kate Chapman marker on the National Votes for Women Trail, honoring the founder of the Equal Franchise League of Scranton, who led suffrage advocacy in Lackawanna County from 1913 to 1919.

The event is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged.

For information or to register, visit SAFDN.org/events-calendar. For inquiries about the Justice Bell, contact Sarah Piccini, assistant director at the Lackawanna Historical Society at lhsresearch@gmail.com or 570-344-3841.