Group creates patriotic quilt to raffle off in support of ACL

Always in Stitches’ red, white, and blue tribute to America’s freedom is on display at the Abington Community Library and will be raffled off in July.

CLARKS SUMMIT — As the country gears up for nationwide celebrations, a group of local quilters has used its tradition of crafting and collaboration to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial.

The “Always in Stitches” quilting group has been hard at work each Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Abington Community Library, preparing a patriotic quilt for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Always in Stitches also marks its own milestone. This year will be the group’s 20th anniversary. In 2006, Peg Winter began a morning quilting group at the library, followed by a beginners’ group that would meet in the afternoons. Soon, the two groups merged to create the current group. Although she passed away in 2014, Winter left behind a legacy of friendship and laughter.

“We are ‘Always in Stitches’ because we are always laughing,” said member Leela Baikadi.

Much like the group depicted in the 1995 movie “How to Make an American Quilt,” the “Always in Stitches” crew shares their lives’ triumphs and disappointments.

“Sometimes, it’s like therapy for us,” member Diana Yarem-Vass said. “Other times, we are singing and dancing together. Someone will start singing a song, and everyone will join in.”

“There’s a lot of singing and dancing,” member Daria Robinson agreed. “We have a lot of fun together.”

Even through all the fun, the women of “Always in Stitches” are able to complete multiple projects throughout the year. They began the America 250 quilting project just after the 2025 holiday season, and recently completed it. But they aren’t a group that stays idle for long. They are already working on quilted microwave bowl holders and placemats. Many of the items they create throughout the year will later be sold at Abington Community Library’s annual holiday marketplace.

For now, library patrons can view the red, white, and blue patriotic tribute to U.S. independence on display in the library near the entrance to the Ryon Community Room, where the quilting group meets each week. Soon, a lucky winner will be able to claim the quilt for their own. The America 250 quilt will be raffled off for $10 per ticket, or two tickets for $15, with proceeds benefitting the Abington Community Library.

Raffle tickets can be obtained by visiting the library at 1200 West Grove St. Clarks Summit, or by reaching out to @AbingtonCommLib via the Venmo app. Tickets will be sold until July 2, and the raffle winner will be drawn on July 6.