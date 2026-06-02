For the last few weeks, one of the biggest decisions we’ve had to make was whether to wear a winter coat or shorts and a tank top as we set out for the day. Hopefully, spring is now officially here, and summer is on the way. Time to stock up on sunscreen, and time to check out what will be happening at The Gathering Place this month.

Our spring semester concludes this Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 4 with an exciting presentation titled “Victorian and Edwardian Clothes and Accessories.” Victorian Lady Lisa will share her journey into the world of historic clothing and accessories, explaining the stories, materials, and styles of the era.

We are also busy planning for the June 20 Summit Summer Solstice and Strawberry Festival. At The Gathering Place, the day will begin at 10 and end at 3, with lots going on for all ages. If you are looking for a good book to read this summer or some children’s or YA books for kids, you will enjoy our Local Authors’ Day. Writers from our area will be there to showcase their writings, sign books, and share their experiences in crafting tales. All genres from romance to fantasy to historical fiction to nonfiction will be represented. If you are a local author who would like to join in, just email gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.

Kids can plan a full day at the festival. The Gathering Place will be working with Abington Business and Professional Association, Tiny Tumblers, and Possibilities Evermore to set up games and races throughout the day. Kids’ races will be held at the end of Davis Street and will include fun runs for ages 3 to 5 at 10 o’clock, a run for ages 5 to 10 at 10:15, and Unified relays at 11. Check out our TGP website or ABPA website for more info. Fun runs are free, and all are welcome.

After the races are over, games and obstacle courses will be ready on Spring Street. Water balloon toss, rocket launch, whipped cream worm hunt, and duck fishing will offer fun and challenges, as will fun activities set up by Tiny Toddlers.

The kids can take a break at 12 to watch the Third Annual Pie Eating Contest featuring brave fathers and mothers who don’t mind getting a little messy as they race to be the winner. After that, kids’ crafts will be ready inside The Gathering Place.

Spring St. will also feature a booth by Penn State Master Gardeners and strawberry sales from Pallman’s. In front of The Gathering Place and inside, we will offer lots of goodies like Strawberry Shortcake, walking tacos, hot dogs, and strawberry iced drinks. Possibilities Evermore will be doing the cooking.

So far, so good, but it won’t be a perfect day until you visit the retail shops in Clarks Summit. Retailers are offering many special deals and merchandise to go along with the Strawberry theme and to make sure everyone has a great festival day.