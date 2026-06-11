Judah Donnelly, a high school senior from Clarks Summit, won third place in the national American Legion Oratorical Contest hosted at Hillsdale College in Michigan on May 16 and 17.

Donnelly secured third place out of 53 high school finalists from around the country for his oration, “The Electoral College and Our Constitution.”

Contestants each gave a prepared oration on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to our government. Each contestant also gave a shorter discourse focused on a specific Constitutional provision assigned to all contestants immediately beforehand.

This year, the contest provided more than $203,000 in college scholarships. Donnelly won a $20,000 scholarship for his achievement.

Juliet Hetzel, a senior from Colorado Springs, Colo., won first place and a $25,000 scholarship, and Wendy Gluski, a senior from Scottsdale, Ariz., won second place and a $22,500 scholarship.