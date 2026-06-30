AHSD masonry teacher Mark Shiffer and NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry pose with the sculpture.

Mark Shiffer, AHSD masonry teacher and owner of Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC, and Scott Nichols, the creator of the sculpture, pose with it.

A new America 250-themed sculpture in a Clarks Summit park was recently dedicated to veterans.

Scott Nichols, a borough native, who now lives in Susquehanna County, created the 8-foot Liberty Bell metal sculpture. Located in Veterans Park, it will display the four branches of the Unites States’ military forces.

Mark Shiffer, an Abington Heights High School masonry teacher, constructed the concrete and steel foundation, along with NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry. Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC also donated their equipment, tools, and materials as a celebration of 50 years in business. Additional donations were made by Ayers Supply, Dalton Do It Center, and the Scarantino family.

Monetary donors include: Mike McLane, Quartermaster/Adjutant with the Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069, $3,500; VFW Ladies Auxiliary, $500; Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, $1,000 grant, which was given to all municipalities for a project commemorating the 250th anniversary.

The sculpture was dedicated at a community event on May 30. Several veterans and Clarks Summit Borough officials were in attendance.