Scott Nichols, the creator of the sculpture, Gerrie Carey, Mark Shiffer, AHSD masonry teacher and owner of Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC, and NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry stand in front of the sculpture. Submitted photo

Scott Nichols, the creator of the sculpture, Gerrie Carey, Mark Shiffer, AHSD masonry teacher and owner of Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC, and NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry stand in front of the sculpture.

Submitted photo

<p>Commander Donald Jones, Auxiliary President Paula Thompson, Quartermaster Michael McLane and Councilwoman Gerrie Carey pose with the sculpture.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Commander Donald Jones, Auxiliary President Paula Thompson, Quartermaster Michael McLane and Councilwoman Gerrie Carey pose with the sculpture.

Submitted photo
<p>Gerrie Carey with Mark Shiffer and Scott Nichols.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Gerrie Carey with Mark Shiffer and Scott Nichols.

Submitted photo
<p>Mark Shiffer, AHSD masonry teacher and owner of Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC, and Scott Nichols, the creator of the sculpture, pose with it.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Mark Shiffer, AHSD masonry teacher and owner of Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC, and Scott Nichols, the creator of the sculpture, pose with it.

Submitted photo
<p>AHSD masonry teacher Mark Shiffer and NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry pose with the sculpture. </p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

AHSD masonry teacher Mark Shiffer and NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry pose with the sculpture.

Submitted photo
<p>The sculpture is on display.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The sculpture is on display.

Submitted photo

A new America 250-themed sculpture in a Clarks Summit park was recently dedicated to veterans.

Scott Nichols, a borough native, who now lives in Susquehanna County, created the 8-foot Liberty Bell metal sculpture. Located in Veterans Park, it will display the four branches of the Unites States’ military forces.

Mark Shiffer, an Abington Heights High School masonry teacher, constructed the concrete and steel foundation, along with NOCTI students Jack Neher, Will Horsley, and Ryan Barry. Shiffer Masonry & Construction LLC also donated their equipment, tools, and materials as a celebration of 50 years in business. Additional donations were made by Ayers Supply, Dalton Do It Center, and the Scarantino family.

Monetary donors include: Mike McLane, Quartermaster/Adjutant with the Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069, $3,500; VFW Ladies Auxiliary, $500; Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, $1,000 grant, which was given to all municipalities for a project commemorating the 250th anniversary.

The sculpture was dedicated at a community event on May 30. Several veterans and Clarks Summit Borough officials were in attendance.

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