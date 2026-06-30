The seventh annual Vice President Kevin Shaughnessy Memorial Scholarship was presented to Mia Williams, who will attend Scranton Preparatory School, and Benjamin Denisco, who will attend Holy Cross High School. Each student received a $500 scholarship for their high school education. The recipients are picked yearly from All Saints Academy eighth grade class. From left, first row: 2026 Man of the Year Rob Sherry, Father Richard Fox, Patrick Shaughnessy, scholarship recipients Benjamin Denisco and Mia Williams, Joseph Shaughnessy, Rob Fletcher, and President Patrick O’Malley. Second row: John Fletcher, Mark McDade, retired Judge Tom Munley, Joseph Holland, and Bob McAndrew.