From left: Last year’s women’s A singles finalist Amishi Amit; last year’s champion Tea Amerise; and John Weiss, tournament director.

The 12th Annual Lackawanna County Open Tennis Tournament will take place at Scranton Tennis Club, 1029 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, on July 9-12.

It will feature men’s and women’s singles and doubles in A and B Divisions. The B Division events are open to players who have NTRP ratings of 3.0 or below.

All players must reside in Lackawanna County or in a county contiguous to Lackawanna County.

The entry fee for singles is $25 for club members and $30 for non-members. For doubles it is $15/person for club members and $20/person for non-members.

The club will provide balls and awards for all finalists.

Attached is an entry blank. The entry fee must be paid before the entry deadline of Monday, July 6.

Players may drop their entry form and check in the mailbox on the porch at the club or mail it to Scranton Tennis Club, P.O. Box 678, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Checks should be made out to Scranton Tennis Club.

Payment can be made via Venmo at https://account.venmo.com/u/ScrantonTennisClub.

For information, contact tournament director John Weiss at 570-497-9003.