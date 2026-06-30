The Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center (FOTP/CMC) Board of Directors announced that President and CEO Meghan Loftus decided to leave the agency this fall.

Loftus served the legacy agency, Friends of the Poor, and the combined FOTP/CMC communities for nine years.

“Meghan has made a lasting impact through her leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our mission and the individuals and families we serve,” the board said in a press release. “Meghan’s contributions have strengthened our organization, expanded our reach, and positively impacted countless lives throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

All FOTP/CMC programs and services will continue without interruption while the organization searches for its next leader, according to the announcement. The FOTP/CMC will continue to work to alleviate the impacts of poverty while fostering human dignity and self-sufficiency throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.