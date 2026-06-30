Marywood University, in partnership with Gourmet Dining, earned the Bronze Award in the Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, presented by the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS).

Widely regarded as the premier recognition in collegiate culinary arts, the Horton Awards honor exceptional achievement in menu development, presentation, special event planning, and innovative dining concepts.

This year’s recognition marks the third consecutive national honor for Marywood and Gourmet Dining.

In 2023, the team received Gold as well as the overall GOLD of the Year distinction for a galaxy‑themed event. The following year, the inventive “Chef Madness” concept also earned national acclaim.

The 2025 Bronze Award celebrates the farm‑to‑table theme showcased during Celebrate Marywood, the university’s signature annual fundraising event.

Gourmet Dining’s culinary team designed a menu and visual presentation that blended elegance with rustic charm. Their approach emphasized fresh, locally-inspired ingredients and décor that highlighted the natural beauty of the event’s outdoor setting.

“This is a huge honor when you see the amount and size of the universities that submit entries,” said Chef Rob Misko, executive director of Dining Services at Marywood. “This is the academy awards for higher education in food service, and we are proud of this honor and the recognition it brings to Marywood University, Gourmet Dining, and our team.”