Leadership Lackawanna, the professional development division of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, awarded this year’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today (TLT) Senior Scholarship to Lauren Bartell.

The Senior Scholarship is awarded annually to an alumnus of the program who showcases exemplary leadership skills to support their school and community.

“It has been a privilege to work with Lauren Bartell during her time in the program,” said Nicole Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna. “Watching Lauren’s personal and professional growth throughout the program has been incredibly rewarding, and she has made a lasting impression on both her peers and our organization.”

Bartell, a member of TLT’s 2025-26 class and recent graduate of Abington Heights High School, will take her talents to the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

“Lauren has demonstrated all the qualities of an outstanding leader and will no doubt accomplish great things in the next steps of her education and career,” Morristell said.

Tomorrows Leaders Today fosters young business professionals in Northeast Pennsylvania. Supported by 2,600 Leadership Lackawanna alumni, this scholarship and additional funding initiatives sustain and strengthen its six programs.