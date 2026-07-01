Phil Mercurio and Cati Wiss captured the Blind Draw Mixed Doubles title at Scranton Tennis Club on Saturday, June 6, with a come-from-behind 5-3 win over Kelly Arp and Matt Berger. It was the first competitive event at the club this spring.

Arp and Berger took a 3-0 lead in the final only to see Mercurio and Wiss play steady tennis to win five straight games to take the title. Mercurio wasn’t even the top finisher in his round robin group, but qualified for the final as the best 2nd-place finisher. Wiss was the top-seeded woman by virtue of winning the most games in round-robin play (18). Other round robin group winners among the women were Joan Theilgard (16) and Kelly Arp (15), with Aggie Izolt as the top 2nd-place finisher (17). On the men’s side, Scott Wiss and Matt Berger were the top men’s finishers with 18 games won, followed by Mark Steinkirchner (14).

In semifinal action, Mercurio and Wiss defeated Scott Wiss and Aggie Izolt 5-3, while Arp and Berger blanked Mark Steinkirchner and Joan Theilgard 5-0.

A total of 12 men and 12 women participated in the event. John Weiss was the tournament chairman.