July kicks off with the biggest holiday of summer. This is an especially exciting time as our country is celebrating its 250th Anniversary this month. Take a moment on July 4th and reflect on the historic milestone America is celebrating. This marks a monumental moment of unity, reflection, and celebration for our great nation.

This month is a busy one at Dalton Community Library and kicks off our summer programming on Thursday, July 2nd at 4 p.m. with a concert presented by Doug Smith and his Dixieland Band, celebrating our country’s birthday with an array of patriotic tunes.

The Lackawanna County’s annual SummerQuest 2026 challenge has officially begun and will run from June 22 through Aug. 7. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story” offers reading challenges, STEM events and prize incentives for all ages. If you have any questions about the SummerQuest Challenge, visit the Lackawanna County Library system portal or call our library 570-563-2014 for further info.

During the Summer months, we will have some Kidstime programs for young children and young adults. On July 30, Young adults from ages 12-17 may participate in Mini Masterpieces for Teens. On Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m., in conjunction with the Everhart Museum, please join us for Art with Everhart. For ages 7-10, this program has kids act as junior field scientists, observe specimens, and also create clay fossil imprints. On Aug. 13, LCLS presents a Dinosaur Expedition Adventure for kids 5-12. Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will show their fossil collection. There will be other activities highlighting dinosaurs and showcasing an Albertosaurus skull. We will also be digging up a Triceratops bone and reconstructing it.

Dalton Community Library’s Saturday Spotlight reading group is on hiatus for the summer months. If you would like to get a jump start on the reading selection for September, we are going to be discussing “A Man from Moscow” by Amor Towles.

If this summer’s heat is getting to you, come to the DCL to enjoy the air conditioning while playing a lively game of bridge. Adults are invited to join our group that meet Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. If you are a novice or an experienced player all are welcome to attend.

Please keep us in mind if you are downsizing or just house cleaning and would like to donate any books for our upcoming Book and Bake sale in October. All donations are greatly appreciated!

Enjoy this month, whether you are staying home or vacationing away. Most importantly, whatever you do, be safe!

“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.” —Roald Dahl