This month has been a difficult month for the Gathering Place. We grieve the loss of wonderful Hal Baillie, the founder and facilitator of the discussion group, Missing Socrates. We will all miss him terribly. His hours with us will remain in our hearts for years to come. Thank you, Hal!

We also note the departure of program coordinator Cadee Rockwell. Her vibrant and welcoming personality enriched our lives and the programs we offered. We wish her much success with her new venture The Globe Gallery in Scranton.

Of course, The Gathering Place will be open all summer, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ongoing programs like Craft and Chat, Memory Café, Writing, Book Club, Missing Socrates, and Literary Group will meet as scheduled. In addition, this summer we will host other inclusive programs under the auspices of Design to Inspire and Possibilities Evermore.

We ended our class schedule in June with a marvelous exhibit and talk with Victorian Lady Lisa, who brought a stunning array of Victorian clothing and knowledge about the era. A large, enthusiastic audience brought our class schedule to a happy end. We hope to have Lisa back in the fall with a presentation on the mourning clothes of the Victorian Era.

Thank you to all who participated and volunteered at the Summer Solstice and Strawberry Festival/ Book Fair. It was a fine day to celebrate downtown Clarks Summit!

Brooke Wandall, operations manager, has assumed a few more duties, and we are grateful for her steady, enthusiastic support of all that The Gathering Place has to offer. As editor of the Gathering Place ‘Zine, she has brought a whole new venue to the Clarks Summit art community. Brooke is looking forward to more contributions for the fall edition — art, stories, poems are all sought for and welcomed!

The upcoming art show will open Friday, July 10, with a reception and will remain open through Aug. 11. The exhibit will feature Gail Jones’ fabric art and mosaics, and Julie Byrne’s paper and colored pencil florals. All are invited to the reception.

Board member Marion Campbell organized a Thank You luncheon for Gathering Place volunteers on June 24. Many thanks to our volunteers for the countless hours of reliable, caring help keeping our doors open to the community.

We are planning next semester’s classes and events, and ideas are flying in the way of arts, cooking, and lectures — all the good stuff you’ve come to expect at The Gathering Place. We hope you will be delighted with what we offer you!

Keep informed at www.gatheringplaceCS.org for upcoming events, pop-up classes, and lectures.

Have a great summer!