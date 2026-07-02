The 2026-27 directors accept the oath of office. From left: Steve Selige, Anita Nealon, Janice Bevaqua, Chris Loftus, Marcia Loughman, Mike Wademan, Beth Caucci, and Phylis Ruzbarsky. Submitted Photo

The 2026-27 directors accept the oath of office. From left: Steve Selige, Anita Nealon, Janice Bevaqua, Chris Loftus, Marcia Loughman, Mike Wademan, Beth Caucci, and Phylis Ruzbarsky.

Submitted Photo

<p>Retiring President Chris Loftus receives his past president pin from Past President Steve Selige.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Retiring President Chris Loftus receives his past president pin from Past President Steve Selige.

Submitted Photo
<p>Incoming President Anita Nealon accepts the gavel from Outgoing President Chris Loftus. District Governor Ann Chapman served as the installing official.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Incoming President Anita Nealon accepts the gavel from Outgoing President Chris Loftus. District Governor Ann Chapman served as the installing official.

Submitted Photo
<p>Rotary guest Louise McDonnell receives an award for her yearlong service to the Abington club. Rotarians Diane Calabro and Janice Bevaqua present the award.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Rotary guest Louise McDonnell receives an award for her yearlong service to the Abington club. Rotarians Diane Calabro and Janice Bevaqua present the award.

Submitted Photo

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons installed its 2026-27 board of directors on June 24 at the Clarks Summit VFW. Anita Nealon was installed as the president.

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