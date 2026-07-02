Event will take place at POSH in Scranton

The Lackawanna Historical Society will welcome back Tom Pitz for a Brunch with Thomas Jefferson, set for noon, July 12, at POSH, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

The living historian will portray our nation’s third president and offer some comments reminiscing about the days that led to the document we are celebrating this year.

Long an aficionado of Revolutionary Era history, Tom Pitz has performed as Jefferson since 1987, making presentations at venues around the country, including the Denver Museum of Natural Science, the College of William and Mary, Keswick Hall, the United States Treasury, the University of Virginia, and the National Geographic Society.

As a graduate of Jefferson’s University, he believes that John Adams’ dying statement, “Jefferson survives,” is as true today as it was on July 4, 1826.

“Thomas Jefferson” will enlighten 21st-century Americans as he explains our forefathers’ motives to fight for a government based on reason rather than force. At the same time, he fails to “first take the log out of his own eye” because slaves have been forced to serve the new country he helped to form. “Mr. Jefferson” will discuss these issues and engage in dialogue with attendees during the brunch.

The cost of the brunch is $35, and reservations are required. Call 570-344-3841. The program is sponsored by Toyota of Scranton.