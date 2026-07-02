Sweltering heat and thunderstorm watches could not dampen spirits on June 11 during Abington Heights High School’s 110th commencement. The ceremony took place behind the high school, instead of at the traditional location, “The Pit,” to provide shelter in case of storms. Fortunately, Thursday afternoon featured sunny, blue skies that held out long enough for the 278 graduating seniors to toss their caps in the air.
Class historian Grace Keris welcomed fellow graduates and encouraged them to “go forth and set the world on fire.” After the Pledge of Allegiance, senior honors choir members sang the National Anthem and alma mater “Halls of Ivy.”
Class Treasurer Hanah Gomaa, who will study neuroscience at the University of Scranton, introduced President Kate Peters, who will study at New York University. Peters asked classmates to remember the small moments. “At the end of the day, it’s those seemingly ordinary moments that become the memories we carry with us long after high school is over,” she said.
Faculty speaker and math teacher Vincent Pricci, a 1996 AHHS graduate, shared a life lesson analogized through geometry’s two-column proofs. “Every late-night study session, every rehearsal, every time you chose to get up after a failure, those weren’t just random moments,” he said. “Those were logical steps of your high school proof leading to the undeniable conclusion of sitting in these chairs today.”
Speakers also included Salutatorian Johan Cahn, introduced by Student Council President Gianna Vachino. Cahn, who will study molecular biology at Princeton University, asked everyone to take a breath and reflect on their surroundings.
“Instead of grieving a moment before it is gone,” Cahn said, “take the time to realize how special it is.”
Valedictorian Mark Barbrack, introduced by National Honor Society President William Farrell, looked back on the class’s journey together. Barbrack, who will study computer science at the University of Pittsburgh, reminisced about freshman year, when they learned to navigate high school, through senior year, when they celebrated their achievements, and joked about the remaining constant of waiting for Wendy’s in South Abington Township to open. He asked his classmates to continue working toward their goals. “Let’s get out there, grow, explore, change, do great things,” Barbrack said. “Because that’s what we do.”
The graduating seniors also remembered Autumn Beemer, who should have graduated with the class of 2026. Beemer tragically died in a car accident in January. Faculty Class Adviser Kelly Karpicki presented her family with Beemer’s posthumous diploma and Johnson College Fast Track welding certificate. The class wore purple ribbons to honor Beemer, who was described as “a bright light,” “strong-willed,” and “unapologetically herself.”
“Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made on her friends, classmates and teachers will endure far beyond these years,” Karpicki said.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Kaas recognized the following graduates for also earning workforce certificates: William Egan, Jocsan Muentes Caraballo and Kyle Warrick, National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) certifications as automotive technicians; Ella Bannon and Noor-Fatima Ghazanfar (cosmetology), Asiah McClendon (illustration and design) and Carys Mitchell (child development), NOCTI certifications from the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County; Autumn Beemer and Ryan Breiten (welding), Jack Lazo (electronic engineering) and Navin Singh (HVAC), Johnson College Fast Track certifications; and Nathan Barrett, apprenticeship with UA Local 524.
Superintendent Shaffer recognized Evan Fenton, Austin Lyons IV and Matthew Smith for serving in the armed forces after graduation.
The Class of 2026 received their diplomas to shouts, applause and even an airhorn, with Dr. Lee Ann Theony, high school principal, certifying the class. Nathan Demeglio, a graduating senior undergoing leukemia treatment, received a thunderous standing ovation as he walked to the podium to receive his diploma. Finally, at the request of class Vice President Enzo Capozzi, the graduates turned their tassels and prepared to head out into the future.
Congratulations to the Abington Heights High School class of 2026.
Abington Heights Class of 2026
Alec David Allspaugh
Layan Wesam Alramadeen
Gavin James Anders
Lillian Grace Anderson
Olivia Nineveh Anhar
Maci Joy Arcure
Iris Elisabeth Arcuri
Joseph Richard Arcuri
Alexander Grant Armstrong
Alexander Arthur Arroyo
Ralph John Ateniese
Vanessa Badalamente
Preston Michael Baker
Ella Cathrine Bannon
Jalen Michael Barbee
Mark James Barbrack
Nathan Robert Barrett
Jacob Tyler Barrish
Lauren Elisabeth Bartell
Lindsey Alexis Bartell
Anna Elaine Beck
Daniel Kevin Beck
Kathryn Alyce Beсk
Matthew Anthony Bednar
Autumn Leah Beemer
Chase Michael Beermann
Christopher Arcangelo Begley
Grace Marie Bennett
Joseph Thomas Berardelli
Zorina Elaine Boersma
Logan Robert Bohn
Matthew William Boyd
Nicholas Ryan Bradley
Thomas Arthur Bradley
John Curtis Bratcher
Stephanie Marie Bray
Ryan Charles Breiten
Grace Anne Brodnick
Cody Michael Brown
Emma Ann Burian
Peyton Elizabeth Burns
Nicholas Thomas Bustos
Jonah Max Cahn
Lilia Mae Calvert
Enzo Joseph Capozzi
Gabrielle Elizabeth Carpenter
Samantha Lynn Carr
Jason Thomas Casper
Angelina Emily Chapin
Max Joshua Chernin
Brielle Ashlyn Crowell
Kiera Elizabeth Crowell
Stella Bleu Cuff
Guinevere Eileen Dadey
Kaliyah Nadirah Darby
Delia Rose Davis
Grace Constance Davis
Grace Mae Davison
Nathaniel Sebastian DeMeglio
Danil Quentin Dempsey
Emily Louise Dennis
Isabella Marie DeRiggi
Liam Andrew DeWilde
Veda Lilith Dickinson
Pyper Elizabeth Dillow-Bower
Gabriella Clara DiMatteo
Emily Grace Dodge
DanielHenry Dolcetti
Brendan William Dougherty
Deja Leigh Duckworth
Meredith Belle Duffy
Wyatt Quinn Duggan
Chase Robert Durkin
Taryn Faith Dymek
David John Dzurec IV
William Martin Egan
William John Farrell
Evan Harris Fenton
Timothy Michael Fogley
Isaiah Daniel Fordahl
Lily Alberda Frankowski
DanielJohn Fritch
Tyler William Fritsch
Valle Garcia
Aiden Alexander Gardner
Stephen Andrew Gaspar
Adrianna Brynn Gawrys-Fenton
Olivia Yvonne Gerrity
Robert Raymond Getman
Noor-Fatima Ghazanfar
Connor Paul Glynn
Jocelyn Rae Gocek
Finn Hudson Goldberg
Aashrith Goli
Adam Gomaа
Hanah Ahmed Gomaa
Evan Robert Gonzalez
Jonathan Marc Gonzalez
Lucianna Neveah Gonzalez
Vida Natalia Gonzalez
Anna Marie Gorski
Caitlyn Simone Grant
Madison Ashley Grimaldi
Orion David Grose
Liv Grace Grunza
Sona Chandrashekar Hanumali
Katherine Elizabeth Hastie
William Thomas Herold
MichaelWilliam Hillier Jr.
Madison Mae Holdredge
Jakaylee Robin Horton
Aaron Joseph Hufford
Andrew George Husisian
Jayant Rupeshkumar Jagtap
Damien Lamont Jones Jr.
Mithil Joshi
Ayden Westley Kane
Kylie Morgan Kehoe
Tess Kelsey Keller
Morgan Elizabeth Kelly
Seamus Flynn Kelly
Grace Elizabeth Keris
Andrew Aloysius ‘Kettel IV
Hosu Kim
Priscilla Joan Kowal
Owen Christopher Kresge
Emma Lynn Kwiatkowski
Saige Elizabeth LaCoe
Jacob John Laird
Gabriella Destiny Lapi
Ava Riley Lawless
Jack William Lazo
Mason Elizabeth Lenahan
Ryland Patrick Donnelly Lenahan
Layonna Alice Lewis
Bennett Lian
Gavin Kyle Lindsay
Shane Patrick Liples
Keaton Dey Lisk
Anna Lodde
Maia Catherine Loiaconо
Lauren Elizabeth Lowe
Alyk Elynnor-Jean Lynch
Alison Davis Lynett
Hawley Frances Lynott
Austin Joseph Lyons IV
Abigail Lucy MacDonald
Zachary Michael Magnotta
Caleb Michael Malysa
Nicholas John Marturano
Phillip Edward Mathews
Darwin Rose Matos
Asiah Marie McClendon
Kylie Marie McCracken
Sesher Fauberto McCuе
Makayla Lee McDaniel
Andrew David McDonald
Andie Grace McGuinness
Alexander Jayard McNeish
Tori Quinn Miller
Layla Mackenzie Mirabelli
Carys Mary Mitchell
James Alexander Mitchell
Caden Matthew Moher
Delilah Dawn Moran
Paige Madison Moran
Sydney Elizabeth Moyle
Jocsan David Muentes Caraballo
William John Mulligan IV
Riley Marie Mullin
Steven Alan Nagle Jr.
Bradley Ray Newman
Molly Ruth O’Boyle
Nicole Rachel O’Malley
Olive Mae O’Rourke
MichaelAnne Osborne
Harper Mae Pallman
K’lea Christina Palukonis
Nyah Lynn Pappa
Cole Pasko
Domnick Justan Pasqualichio
Devam Nimitbhai Patel
Harshal Rohan Rakesh Patel
Kate Ann Peters
Madeline April Philips
Olivia Anne Philips
Elsianna Lucia Phillips
Gavin David Phillips
Moira Ruth Phillips
Maeve Debra Piasecki
Melanie Picciocchi
Mario Joseph Piersimoni
Tino Joseph Piersimoni
Theodore James Pietryka III
Madelyn Mae Pisko
Anna Elizabeth Pivirotto
Alexis Stella Poplawski
Nikolai Joseph Popov
Anna Catherine Pucilowski
Joseph Anthony Pulman
Sabrina Qiu
Macey Jade Ramsey
Alexia Grace Reale
Benjamin Patrick Reese
Leolin Alexander Reese
Aaron Francis Remick
Charles Theodore Reuther IV
Marilee Su Rist
Oliver Wilson Riviere
Benjamin Robert Rodriguez
Nicolas James Rodriguez
Adelene Lieve Rogai
John Thomas Rogan
Gabriel Jonathan Rollison-Martinez
Molly Elizabeth Rooney
Mary Edna Ross
Allison Patricia Rothenberger
Lukas Michael Ruane
Dylan Matthew Ruger-Schooley
Grace Marie Russini
Ariel Paige Ruth
Colby Paul Ryan
Caroline Rose Sabatini
Karina Jean Sabo
Tyler Vincent Sacks
Rocco Joseph Sarafinko
Ava Marie Scandale
Grey Thomas Schubert
Titus Xavier Schultz
Julia Marie Schuster
Frank Jonah Scialpi
Lilian Jane Scoblick
Anthony John Severs
Jordan Mathew Shaffer
Tanner James Shane
Benjamin Aiden Shanower
Giana Grace Shevchik
Jack Charles Shoemaker
Navin Gill Singh
Madison Jeanne Smith
Matthew Patrick Smith
Joshua Son
Gabrielle Adrienne Sorensen
Olivia Carolina Spear
Charles Joseph Stampien
Lucas Lee Stankowski
Geoffrey Robert Stanton
Peter Joseph Tayoun
Brian Benjamin Telford
Madison Christine Tesluk
Tucker John Tevald
David Scott Tique III
Nina Ann Yesenia Totino
Ella Catherine Tourscher
Gianna Marie Vachino
Natalie Marie VanGorden
Kyra Elizabeth Vannatta
Mia Marie Vendrell
Avery Marianne Venesky
Kyrill Marios Veniamin
Joseph Michael Vignola
John Francis Walsh V
Maeve Isabelle Walsh
Lauren Elizabeth Walters
Kyle Warrick
William Aaron Watt
Laylah Love Weeks
Cohen Michael Werner-Brooks
Saige Marie Wettstein
Adam Mark White
Derek Robert Williams
Sienna Rae Wilson
Audra Rose Wimmer
Ella Grace Worobey
Rylee Allison Yankow
Emery Jane Yeager
Dillon Curtis Yusinski
Reese Steven Zalewski