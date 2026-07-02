Sweltering heat and thunderstorm watches could not dampen spirits on June 11 during Abington Heights High School’s 110th commencement. The ceremony took place behind the high school, instead of at the traditional location, “The Pit,” to provide shelter in case of storms. Fortunately, Thursday afternoon featured sunny, blue skies that held out long enough for the 278 graduating seniors to toss their caps in the air.

Class historian Grace Keris welcomed fellow graduates and encouraged them to “go forth and set the world on fire.” After the Pledge of Allegiance, senior honors choir members sang the National Anthem and alma mater “Halls of Ivy.”

Class Treasurer Hanah Gomaa, who will study neuroscience at the University of Scranton, introduced President Kate Peters, who will study at New York University. Peters asked classmates to remember the small moments. “At the end of the day, it’s those seemingly ordinary moments that become the memories we carry with us long after high school is over,” she said.

Faculty speaker and math teacher Vincent Pricci, a 1996 AHHS graduate, shared a life lesson analogized through geometry’s two-column proofs. “Every late-night study session, every rehearsal, every time you chose to get up after a failure, those weren’t just random moments,” he said. “Those were logical steps of your high school proof leading to the undeniable conclusion of sitting in these chairs today.”

Speakers also included Salutatorian Johan Cahn, introduced by Student Council President Gianna Vachino. Cahn, who will study molecular biology at Princeton University, asked everyone to take a breath and reflect on their surroundings.

“Instead of grieving a moment before it is gone,” Cahn said, “take the time to realize how special it is.”

Valedictorian Mark Barbrack, introduced by National Honor Society President William Farrell, looked back on the class’s journey together. Barbrack, who will study computer science at the University of Pittsburgh, reminisced about freshman year, when they learned to navigate high school, through senior year, when they celebrated their achievements, and joked about the remaining constant of waiting for Wendy’s in South Abington Township to open. He asked his classmates to continue working toward their goals. “Let’s get out there, grow, explore, change, do great things,” Barbrack said. “Because that’s what we do.”

The graduating seniors also remembered Autumn Beemer, who should have graduated with the class of 2026. Beemer tragically died in a car accident in January. Faculty Class Adviser Kelly Karpicki presented her family with Beemer’s posthumous diploma and Johnson College Fast Track welding certificate. The class wore purple ribbons to honor Beemer, who was described as “a bright light,” “strong-willed,” and “unapologetically herself.”

“Though her time with us was far too short, the impact she made on her friends, classmates and teachers will endure far beyond these years,” Karpicki said.

Assistant Superintendent Michelle Kaas recognized the following graduates for also earning workforce certificates: William Egan, Jocsan Muentes Caraballo and Kyle Warrick, National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) certifications as automotive technicians; Ella Bannon and Noor-Fatima Ghazanfar (cosmetology), Asiah McClendon (illustration and design) and Carys Mitchell (child development), NOCTI certifications from the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County; Autumn Beemer and Ryan Breiten (welding), Jack Lazo (electronic engineering) and Navin Singh (HVAC), Johnson College Fast Track certifications; and Nathan Barrett, apprenticeship with UA Local 524.

Superintendent Shaffer recognized Evan Fenton, Austin Lyons IV and Matthew Smith for serving in the armed forces after graduation.

The Class of 2026 received their diplomas to shouts, applause and even an airhorn, with Dr. Lee Ann Theony, high school principal, certifying the class. Nathan Demeglio, a graduating senior undergoing leukemia treatment, received a thunderous standing ovation as he walked to the podium to receive his diploma. Finally, at the request of class Vice President Enzo Capozzi, the graduates turned their tassels and prepared to head out into the future.

Congratulations to the Abington Heights High School class of 2026.

Abington Heights Class of 2026

Alec David Allspaugh

Layan Wesam Alramadeen

Gavin James Anders

Lillian Grace Anderson

Olivia Nineveh Anhar

Maci Joy Arcure

Iris Elisabeth Arcuri

Joseph Richard Arcuri

Alexander Grant Armstrong

Alexander Arthur Arroyo

Ralph John Ateniese

Vanessa Badalamente

Preston Michael Baker

Ella Cathrine Bannon

Jalen Michael Barbee

Mark James Barbrack

Nathan Robert Barrett

Jacob Tyler Barrish

Lauren Elisabeth Bartell

Lindsey Alexis Bartell

Anna Elaine Beck

Daniel Kevin Beck

Kathryn Alyce Beсk

Matthew Anthony Bednar

Autumn Leah Beemer

Chase Michael Beermann

Christopher Arcangelo Begley

Grace Marie Bennett

Joseph Thomas Berardelli

Zorina Elaine Boersma

Logan Robert Bohn

Matthew William Boyd

Nicholas Ryan Bradley

Thomas Arthur Bradley

John Curtis Bratcher

Stephanie Marie Bray

Ryan Charles Breiten

Grace Anne Brodnick

Cody Michael Brown

Emma Ann Burian

Peyton Elizabeth Burns

Nicholas Thomas Bustos

Jonah Max Cahn

Lilia Mae Calvert

Enzo Joseph Capozzi

Gabrielle Elizabeth Carpenter

Samantha Lynn Carr

Jason Thomas Casper

Angelina Emily Chapin

Max Joshua Chernin

Brielle Ashlyn Crowell

Kiera Elizabeth Crowell

Stella Bleu Cuff

Guinevere Eileen Dadey

Kaliyah Nadirah Darby

Delia Rose Davis

Grace Constance Davis

Grace Mae Davison

Nathaniel Sebastian DeMeglio

Danil Quentin Dempsey

Emily Louise Dennis

Isabella Marie DeRiggi

Liam Andrew DeWilde

Veda Lilith Dickinson

Pyper Elizabeth Dillow-Bower

Gabriella Clara DiMatteo

Emily Grace Dodge

DanielHenry Dolcetti

Brendan William Dougherty

Deja Leigh Duckworth

Meredith Belle Duffy

Wyatt Quinn Duggan

Chase Robert Durkin

Taryn Faith Dymek

David John Dzurec IV

William Martin Egan

William John Farrell

Evan Harris Fenton

Timothy Michael Fogley

Isaiah Daniel Fordahl

Lily Alberda Frankowski

DanielJohn Fritch

Tyler William Fritsch

Valle Garcia

Aiden Alexander Gardner

Stephen Andrew Gaspar

Adrianna Brynn Gawrys-Fenton

Olivia Yvonne Gerrity

Robert Raymond Getman

Noor-Fatima Ghazanfar

Connor Paul Glynn

Jocelyn Rae Gocek

Finn Hudson Goldberg

Aashrith Goli

Adam Gomaа

Hanah Ahmed Gomaa

Evan Robert Gonzalez

Jonathan Marc Gonzalez

Lucianna Neveah Gonzalez

Vida Natalia Gonzalez

Anna Marie Gorski

Caitlyn Simone Grant

Madison Ashley Grimaldi

Orion David Grose

Liv Grace Grunza

Sona Chandrashekar Hanumali

Katherine Elizabeth Hastie

William Thomas Herold

MichaelWilliam Hillier Jr.

Madison Mae Holdredge

Jakaylee Robin Horton

Aaron Joseph Hufford

Andrew George Husisian

Jayant Rupeshkumar Jagtap

Damien Lamont Jones Jr.

Mithil Joshi

Ayden Westley Kane

Kylie Morgan Kehoe

Tess Kelsey Keller

Morgan Elizabeth Kelly

Seamus Flynn Kelly

Grace Elizabeth Keris

Andrew Aloysius ‘Kettel IV

Hosu Kim

Priscilla Joan Kowal

Owen Christopher Kresge

Emma Lynn Kwiatkowski

Saige Elizabeth LaCoe

Jacob John Laird

Gabriella Destiny Lapi

Ava Riley Lawless

Jack William Lazo

Mason Elizabeth Lenahan

Ryland Patrick Donnelly Lenahan

Layonna Alice Lewis

Bennett Lian

Gavin Kyle Lindsay

Shane Patrick Liples

Keaton Dey Lisk

Anna Lodde

Maia Catherine Loiaconо

Lauren Elizabeth Lowe

Alyk Elynnor-Jean Lynch

Alison Davis Lynett

Hawley Frances Lynott

Austin Joseph Lyons IV

Abigail Lucy MacDonald

Zachary Michael Magnotta

Caleb Michael Malysa

Nicholas John Marturano

Phillip Edward Mathews

Darwin Rose Matos

Asiah Marie McClendon

Kylie Marie McCracken

Sesher Fauberto McCuе

Makayla Lee McDaniel

Andrew David McDonald

Andie Grace McGuinness

Alexander Jayard McNeish

Tori Quinn Miller

Layla Mackenzie Mirabelli

Carys Mary Mitchell

James Alexander Mitchell

Caden Matthew Moher

Delilah Dawn Moran

Paige Madison Moran

Sydney Elizabeth Moyle

Jocsan David Muentes Caraballo

William John Mulligan IV

Riley Marie Mullin

Steven Alan Nagle Jr.

Bradley Ray Newman

Molly Ruth O’Boyle

Nicole Rachel O’Malley

Olive Mae O’Rourke

MichaelAnne Osborne

Harper Mae Pallman

K’lea Christina Palukonis

Nyah Lynn Pappa

Cole Pasko

Domnick Justan Pasqualichio

Devam Nimitbhai Patel

Harshal Rohan Rakesh Patel

Kate Ann Peters

Madeline April Philips

Olivia Anne Philips

Elsianna Lucia Phillips

Gavin David Phillips

Moira Ruth Phillips

Maeve Debra Piasecki

Melanie Picciocchi

Mario Joseph Piersimoni

Tino Joseph Piersimoni

Theodore James Pietryka III

Madelyn Mae Pisko

Anna Elizabeth Pivirotto

Alexis Stella Poplawski

Nikolai Joseph Popov

Anna Catherine Pucilowski

Joseph Anthony Pulman

Sabrina Qiu

Macey Jade Ramsey

Alexia Grace Reale

Benjamin Patrick Reese

Leolin Alexander Reese

Aaron Francis Remick

Charles Theodore Reuther IV

Marilee Su Rist

Oliver Wilson Riviere

Benjamin Robert Rodriguez

Nicolas James Rodriguez

Adelene Lieve Rogai

John Thomas Rogan

Gabriel Jonathan Rollison-Martinez

Molly Elizabeth Rooney

Mary Edna Ross

Allison Patricia Rothenberger

Lukas Michael Ruane

Dylan Matthew Ruger-Schooley

Grace Marie Russini

Ariel Paige Ruth

Colby Paul Ryan

Caroline Rose Sabatini

Karina Jean Sabo

Tyler Vincent Sacks

Rocco Joseph Sarafinko

Ava Marie Scandale

Grey Thomas Schubert

Titus Xavier Schultz

Julia Marie Schuster

Frank Jonah Scialpi

Lilian Jane Scoblick

Anthony John Severs

Jordan Mathew Shaffer

Tanner James Shane

Benjamin Aiden Shanower

Giana Grace Shevchik

Jack Charles Shoemaker

Navin Gill Singh

Madison Jeanne Smith

Matthew Patrick Smith

Joshua Son

Gabrielle Adrienne Sorensen

Olivia Carolina Spear

Charles Joseph Stampien

Lucas Lee Stankowski

Geoffrey Robert Stanton

Peter Joseph Tayoun

Brian Benjamin Telford

Madison Christine Tesluk

Tucker John Tevald

David Scott Tique III

Nina Ann Yesenia Totino

Ella Catherine Tourscher

Gianna Marie Vachino

Natalie Marie VanGorden

Kyra Elizabeth Vannatta

Mia Marie Vendrell

Avery Marianne Venesky

Kyrill Marios Veniamin

Joseph Michael Vignola

John Francis Walsh V

Maeve Isabelle Walsh

Lauren Elizabeth Walters

Kyle Warrick

William Aaron Watt

Laylah Love Weeks

Cohen Michael Werner-Brooks

Saige Marie Wettstein

Adam Mark White

Derek Robert Williams

Sienna Rae Wilson

Audra Rose Wimmer

Ella Grace Worobey

Rylee Allison Yankow

Emery Jane Yeager

Dillon Curtis Yusinski

Reese Steven Zalewski