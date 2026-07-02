Pleasant temperatures and soft breezes set the tone Monday evening, June 8, during Lackawanna Trail High School’s 70th commencement ceremony. The class of 2026 processed into Lions Pride Stadium at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the music of Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1,” played by the Lackawanna Trail Concert Band. Sixty students earned their diplomas, with one-third graduating cum laude and five earning advanced placement capstone diplomas.

High school Principal Cody Opalka welcomed the soon-to-be graduates and reflected on the class’s strong class bond and commitment to connection and community. It’s a great time to be a Lion,” Opalka said. “But then again, it’s always a great time to be a Lion.” The principal shared memories about specific students during the year, including Keira Mulhern’s self-appointed position as “honorary office manager,” Reagan Dixon’s regular weekend countdowns, Michael Tedesco’s support of the cafeteria staff, and Cooper Smith’s role as a “quiet community leader.”

“Remember what you accomplished here,” Opalka said. “Continue to be stewards of the community and continue to lead with compassion.”

Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas highlighted that the class of 2026 shared the unique experience of having their last year of elementary school and first year of high school interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke of the class’s positive impact on the community, as evidenced by the $50,000 in scholarships awarded during Class Night the previous Friday, and inspired the class with a quote from Coretta Scott King. ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’ Rakauskas quoted.

Nine departmental awards were presented to members of the 2026 graduating class. Art teacher Sarah Camburn presented the art award to Lillian Brunner, while music teacher and Band Director Kevin Dikeman presented the music award to Ethan Gorton. Lila Matuszewski was presented with the English and business awards. The Spanish award was presented to Lilyanne Hunting, and the social studies award was presented to Isabelle Shylkofski. Jervis received mathematics and science awards, and Braden Martinez received the technology award.

High school Assistant Principal Paul Biagioli announced the top three graduating seniors.

Commended student Holden Edwards, who will attend Penn State for aerospace engineering, encouraged his fellow graduates to embrace failure along with optimism. “A little failure can go a long way,” Edwards said.

Salutatorian Avery Ronchi, who will attend Penn State for mechanical engineering, spoke of perseverance and resilience, and asked the class to reject conformity, take chances and “go with your gut.”

Finally, Valedictorian Tyler Jervis, who will study physics at Colgate University, reminisced about the class’s ability to look out for one another and asked them to carry that spirit into the rest of their lives. “The possibilities are endless,” Jervis said.

Rakauskas then conferred the students with their high school diplomas. As the class prepared to say farewell to their high school careers and one another, Jervis, who also served as senior class president, honored Class Adviser Erika Chang with the class award. Jervis then concluded the ceremony with a senior class farewell. He thanked the group for their support over the past 13 years and encouraged all of them to step into the future with “energy, laughter, and light.” Finally, at the count of 26, the Lackawanna Trail High School class of 2026 tossed their graduation caps into the air, officially embarking on their journey into the world as high school graduates.

Lackawanna Trail Class of 2026

Dante Joseph Bono

Logan James Bower

Madeline Hannah Breed

Addison Clare Brown

Lillian Grace Brunner

Nicholas Joseph Bushta

Kayla Anne Davies

Reagan Carlie Dixon

Sean Paul Dwyer

Holden Michael Edwards

Michael John Ely

Lucas Thomas Evans

Megan Elizabeth Fahey

Kinzie Leigh Fasulo

Lamont Demetris Funches Jr.

Connor Everett Gercken

Kaitlyn Ann Gerrity

Tabitha Delilah Glynn

Ethan James Gorton

Lilyanne Rose Hunting

Tyler Joseph Jervis

Katherine Bernadette Jones

Robert Anthony Jones

Grady Allen June

Ryleigh Lynn Kennedy

Tyler Anthony Kozubal

Greta Rose Krimmel

Emma Dawn Loughman

Brayden Donald Martinez

Lila Ann Matuszewski

Ryan Z. Meckwood

Masey Mae Miller

Keira Elizabeth Mulhern

Lucas Riley Notarianni

Michael Patrick O’Neil Jr.

Colin Anthony Owens

Cooper Edward Patterson

Savannah Ann Plotkin

Avery Charles Ronchi

Zachary John Ross

Natalie Lauren Rought

Ryan Tyler Rozelle

Isaac Samuel Ryon

Jasmine Rose Saif

Ayla Marie Seigle

Benjamin Gordon Shaw

Callie Lynn Shupp

Isabelle Marie Shylkofski

Gavan Burke Singletary

Cooper Paul Smith

Blake Adam Stage

John Robert Taylor Jr.

Jason Angelo Tayoun

Michael Lynn Tedesco

Jaiden Samantha Trunzo

Kaylei Patricia VanDewark

Lucas James Wescott

Carys Autumn Williams

Leanna Mae Wood

Cheyanne Leigh Zona