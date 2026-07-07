Art of the Abingtons hosts second annual Artist Studio Tour

This August, Art of the Abingtons will once again present its successful Artist Studio Tour. Launched in 2025, the event gives attendees the opportunity to view a variety of artistic pieces through a self-guided tour.

The Artist Studio Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16, with an opening reception slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at The Gathering Place.

The premise of the tour, according to founder and Chair Lisa Cunningham, is to allow visitors to explore local artistry at their leisure. By following a tour booklet with a map of each exhibit location, visitors can plan an entire day or even a weekend around the tour.

“Artists welcome guests into their studios or designated tour locations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at where and how their work is created,” Cunningham said.

Local businesses and public spaces will also host several artists. Cunningham said this creates an opportunity to witness art in places people might not expect to see it.

Participating artists will have pieces for sale to the public.

“The value of the experience extended far beyond purchases,” Cunningham said about last year’s inaugural tour. “The event created connections between artists and the community, introduced people to the depth of artistic talent in the Abington area, and helped visitors develop a greater appreciation for the creative process.”

Best of all, admission for the event is free and open to everyone.

“Whether visitors are longtime art collectors, looking for a special piece for their home, or simply curious about the creative process, everyone is welcome,” Cunningham said.

Art of the Abingtons began as a way to appreciate the myriad artists in the area. Cunningham said last year’s tour was met with “an enthusiastic response from both the community and visitors,” thus allowing the tour to expand into an annual event.

“As an artist myself, I recognized that many talented artists in our area were creating wonderful work, but there was not a dedicated opportunity for the public to visit artists in their studios, learn about their creative processes, and connect with the people behind the artwork,” Cunningham said. “The concept for a community studio tour grew from that desire to bring artists and art lovers together while highlighting the unique creative spirit of the Greater Abington area.”

The tour is sponsored by several organizations, including PNC Bank, Levy Realty Group, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, Carriage Barn Builders, and Highland Associates.

Cunningham said that those who take the self-guided tour will see a diverse mix of artistry, including a variety of painting disciplines, photography, ceramics, and other media.

Many of the artists featured in the first tour will return this year. Those artists include Dr. Mel Wolk, a retired local pediatrician who creates art with found objects.

Also returning this year is Burti Ceramics, a ceramics and pottery studio owned by Nannette Burti. That exhibit will feature the works of several members of Burti Ceramics Studio.

Cunningham’s own work will be featured during the studio tour. An award-winning fine artist who focuses on representational pastel paintings, she has exhibited her work in galleries throughout the Northeast United States, including the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Pastel Society of America in New York.

The tour features several new artists, too, including graphic designer Trinka Ravaioli and Alford Wayman, ceramicist and owner of Creek Road Pottery LLC.

“The addition of new participants is a wonderful reflection of the enthusiasm generated by last year’s tour and the word-of-mouth support that followed,” Cunningham said. “As the tour continues to grow, we are able to showcase an even broader range of artistic styles, mediums, and creative perspectives.”

Anyone interested in attending the tour can obtain a tour booklet at one of the participating locations or download the booklet on the Art of the Abingtons website.

Above all, Cunningham hopes that visitors to the Artist Studio Tour take away an authentic, personalized experience.

“This is more than simply viewing artwork — it is a chance to meet the artists, step into their creative environments, learn about their inspirations and processes, and discover the incredible talent that exists right here in our community,” she said.

“We hope people come with an open mind and a sense of curiosity,” Cunningham added. “They may discover a new favorite artist, find a meaningful piece of artwork, or simply enjoy connecting with the creative community that makes the Abington area such a special place to live.”

For information, including artists’ portfolios, participating locations and more, visit ArtoftheAbingtons.com.